"Stage five clinger": Bryan Kohberger's Tinder date, Hayley Willette, reveals creepy encounter with Idaho murder suspect in viral TikTok 

A woman named Hayley Willette has claimed on TikTok that seven years ago, she went on a Tinder date with Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, January 9, 2023, Hayley (@yellllyahhhh) detailed her brief encounter with Bryan. In the clip that went viral with over 1.3 million views, she explained that they were both studying psychology at the time at nearby universities and that it was a point of bonding for them.

Hayley stated that people were trying to dox after news of her date with Bryan spread and that she needed to clarify what happened on the date. According to Hayley, Bryan invited himself into her dorm after their movie date to watch another movie on Netflix. She stated:

"He was very pushy when it came to coming back in my dorm with me. But I didn’t get like scary vibes or anything from that. I just thought he was a stage five clinger because he said he wanted to spend more time with me"

Hayley pretended to throw up as an excuse to get Bryan Kohberger to leave after their uncomfortable date

According to Hayley, the pair matched on Tinder and interacted for a couple of hours before Bryan inquired if they could go to the movies together. Agreeing to the request, she added that they went out only once and that she didn't remember the movie's name anymore.

Hayley describing the date with Bryan Kohberger (Image via Tiktok/@yellllyahhhh)

However, after the movie, things took a weird turn when the 28-year-old University of Idaho suspect went with Hayley to her dorm and invited himself inside. She stated:

"I thought he was just going to drop me off, but that was not the case. He kind of invited himself inside."

According to Hayley, Bryan Kohberger was particularly pushy about coming back to her dorm and wanted to watch another movie on Netflix. However, she added that she did not get any "scary vibes" from him.

While they were watching, Kohberger kept trying to touch her, although not inappropriately, since it was only tickling or trying to rub her shoulders. When Hayley questioned him about his actions, Bryan got defensive and denied touching her.

Hayley added that he tried to gaslight her into thinking he wasn't touching her. This prompted her to excuse herself and use her dorm bathroom, but Bryan followed her. She stated,

"He didn't go in with me, but like he stood outside the door... I just thought that was weird."

When the TikToker realized she wanted him to leave, Hayley pretended to throw up loudly. She explained that she was socially awkward and didn't want to ask Bryan to leave directly. Describing the whole encounter, Hayley remarked:

"He like, completely changed once we were in my dorm so I’m glad I was able to get away."

Following their uncomfortable situation, Bryan Kohberger allegedly messaged her on Tinder, stating that he had left and that she had good "birthing hips."

Hayley concluded her TikTok video by urging young women to be cautious while going on dates with strangers.

Bryan Kohberger is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on January 12, 2023, where he will make a plea to the charges against him.

Poll : 0 votes