Stagecoach 2022: Lineup, tickets, how to buy, and everything about the country music festival

As concerts and musical festivals begin to start again as parts of the world open back up, Stagecoach 2022 has joined a growing list of major events for fans to look forward to.

The Stagecoach Festival is set to make a return in 2022, which will be the first time back since 2019. Of course, like many other music festivals, the Stagecoach Festival was put on hold due to the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020. As the world, as well as the United States, still deals with the pandemic and reopening, Stagecoach is taking time to set up the next festival.

Though it won't start until 2022, Stagecoach fans really won't need to wait long, and tickets are right around the corner for purchase. Starting on July 16th, fans of Stagecoach can begin planning their own trip to California and purchase a spot at the 2022 festival.

Stagecoach 2022 ticket prices, musical acts, and starting date of the music festival

Fans looking forward to the event will be heading to California for the festival. Stagecoach 2022 will take place in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club. As for the date of the festival, fans can expect it to run from April 29th, 2022, to May 1st, 2022.

Tickets for the event will go on sale as soon as Friday, July 16th, 2022. They will open up for everyone at the same time, which is slated to be 10 am PT or 1 pm EST. When purchasing tickets for the event, there are different options that can be chosen, which progressively get more expensive.

General admission tickets at tier one will cost $379, while the tier two version will cost $399. Fans of Stagecoach 2022 can purchase a shuttle combo as well, which will cost $439 and $459, respectively. The next type of pass is the Corral Reserved Seating. C1 will cost $1,299, while the C2 version of the pass costs $829. One final pass is the Corral Standing Pit for $1,299.

Of course, the main attraction of Stagecoach 2022 is the musical lineup for fans to enjoy. Some of the biggest acts will include Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs as headlining acts on separate days. However, there are far more acts to expect beforehand. Guy Fieri will also return for the third year in a row, and he will run the Smokehouse with other chefs to keep the event fed.

