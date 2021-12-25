'Stand by Me Doraemon 2' takeaway: Can a third film be expected from the franchise? 

Stand by Me Doraemon, released in 2014, was the first full-length feature film in the franchise, which was a monumental success. The film grossed US$200 million at the Japanese box office and won the Japanese Academy Award for best-animated feature.

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is a sequel to the first film and continues with the adventures of Nobita and Doraemon. The film was released today on Netflix.

Premise of 'Stand by Me Doraemon 2'

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 follows Nobita and Doraemon as they embark upon another adventure. However, this time, they must save future Nobita from jeopardizing his life.

When the young boy goes back in time to pay a visit to his grandmother, she expresses her desire to see him married.

𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖎🦋 @iamkarol29 Yay! #StandByMeDoraemon 1 & 2 will be on Netflix on December 24! My "kid at heart" is happy! 😊 Yay! #StandByMeDoraemon 1 & 2 will be on Netflix on December 24! My "kid at heart" is happy! 😊 https://t.co/7xIFAcKtzS

To fulfill her wish, Doraemon pulls out his Time TV to play future Nobita's wedding. But much to their horror, they find that in the future, Nobita had run away from his wedding.

Doraemon and Nobita must now step up and do something to stop the latter's future counterpart from ruining his life. Above all, they must grant Nobita's grandmother her last wish to see him married.

Can a third film be expected?

The Stand By Me Doraemon franchise has already delivered two blockbuster films. Fans are now waiting for an announcement for a third venture that will complete the franchise.

Now that we have seen Nobita married to the love of his life, Shizuka, fans are eager to see more about their future together. They don’t really want this film series to discontinue and are eagerly waiting for its third part.

The first two films of the franchise have done tremendously well at the box office, having grossed millions. Therefore, there is some hope that producers may go in for another movie.

However, it is too soon to expect anything right now as there might be another hiatus in the offing.

Don't miss the beloved children's cartoon series in the new avatar of an anime film. Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is sure to transport fans of the adorable futuristic robot cat back to their childhoods.

