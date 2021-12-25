'Stand by Me Doraemon 2' takeaway: Reliving childhood memories with Doraemon 

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is adapted from a Japanese anime based on the Doraemon manga chapter Grandma's Memories. The first movie adaptation, Stand by Me Doraemon, was released in 2014 and became hugely successful.

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is a sequel to the first part and continues with the adventures of Nobita and Doraemon.

The movie was released on Netflix today.

'Stand by Me Doraemon 2' plot overview

In the recently released sequel, Stand by Me Doraemon 2, Nobita and Doraemon go on yet another adventure but this time to save the future adult Nobita from ruining his life.

When Nobita and Doraemon discover that the former's future counterpart has run away from his own wedding, they take it upon themselves to solve the situation. The duo travel to the future, where Nobita has to stand in for his older self during the wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, the adult Nobita went back to his present-day counterpart's time.

Soon after, the two go back to find future Nobita. Eventually, the latter revealed he had cold feet as he was unsure of his ability to make Shizuka happy. But after spending time in present-day Nobita's era, adult Nobita returns to his own wedding, more sure of his future and himself.

'Stand by Me Doraemon 2' is a blissful reliving of childhood sentiments

The blue and white futuristic robot cat who saves Nobita from every pickle that he gets into, is a favorite among children all over the world. Doraemon is actually a Japanese manga that gained popularity as an anime and now it has its own movie franchise.

The reliable and familiar plotline of Nobita getting into trouble and Doraemon saving the day with his wits and gadgets has a charm to it that never gets old. With Stand by Me Doraemon 2, director Takashi Yamazaki manages to transport fans back in time, giving them an opportunity to relive and relate with moments from their own childhood.

Don't miss the second anime film in the Stand by Me Doraemon franchise, which released on Netflix today.

