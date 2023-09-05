Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4: Meet the cast

Season four of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Lower Decks is all set to hit Paramount+ on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The show explores the lives of several crew members on Starfleet's least important ship, the USS Cerritos. Viewers can expect the following, as per the brief synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes:

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi must keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.''

The description further reads,

''The ship's bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman, Commander Jack Ransom, Lieutenant Shaxs and Doctor T'Ana. This is the second animated spin-off in the franchise after 1973-74's "Star Trek: The Animated Series," but has a decidedly more adult tone and humor.''

Star Trek: Lower Decks has received critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and characterization, among other things. A fifth season has already been renewed earlier this year, in March.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 cast: Tawny Newsome and others to return for new season

1) Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Tawny Newsome essays the character of protagonist Beckett Mariner in Star Trek: Lower Decks. Beckett is known to be quite adventurous and bold, and she's the heart and soul of the story. It'll be fascinating to watch how her character evolves over the course of the next season.

Newsome perfectly captures her character's core personality with remarkable ease and has received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers for her performance. She's known for her performances in Brockmire, The Comedy Get Down, and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, among many others.

2) Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Actor Jack Quaid voices the character of Brad Boimler in the popular sci-fi show. Brad is known for his strict, disciplined nature and conventional way of thinking. He likes structure and believes in sticking to the rules.

Quaid's performance as Brad has received critical acclaim, and he's expected to continue to deliver another memorable performance in the new season. Viewers will recognize Quaid from The Hunger Games, The Boys, Vinyl, and many other TV shows and films.

3) Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi

Noël Wells voices the role of D'Vana Tendi in Star Trek: Lower Decks. D'Vana Tendi is an Orion who was initially new to the starship. She was quite excited to be a part of the crew and is known for her lively and enthusiastic nature. Wells has previously appeared in several acclaimed films and TV shows like Master of None, Craig of the Creek, Mr. Roosevelt, Happy Anniversary, Semi-Charmed Life, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks also features the voices of many other actors such as:

Gillian Vigman as T'Ana

Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford

Gabrielle Ruiz as T'Lyn

Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs

Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom

Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman

Viewers can watch the fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 7, 2023.