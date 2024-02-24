Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 - What are Project Necromancer and M-Count? Explained

It appears that Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 will be used to explain how Palpatine was able to cheat death and return in Star Wars: Episode XI - The Rise of Skywalker. The beginning of season three reintroduced viewers to "Project Necromancer," something that was previously teased in The Mandalorian. However, now, fans finally have confirmation that it had everything to do with Palpatine.

While The Mandalorian season 3 didn't dive deep into it, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 provides viewers with more details regarding exactly what "Project Necromancer" is and how it can be used to extend the life of the Empire. With Palpatine being directly involved with it, there is no doubt that this will be used to explain one of Star Wars' biggest gaps to date.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 explains what Project Necromancer exactly is

Originally, fans had very little information about Project Necromancer as it was just mentioned in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, titled The Spies. While not many details were dished regarding Project Necromancer, it was instantly clear that Lucasfilm was trying to explain how Palpatine came alive in the Sequel Trilogy despite his demise in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

The third episode of Star Wars: Bad Batch season 3, titled Shadow of Tantiss, revealed that this was a project that had been in the works since the height of the Empire's rule over the galaxy. Considering that The Bad Batch takes place after the Prequel Trilogy and before the Original Trilogy, it looks like Palpatine was already heavily into the idea of cloning himself.

In the episode, viewers can see the Emperor fly over to Mount Tantiss to learn of the progress being made on Project Necromancer. Imperial scientist Doctor Hemlock states that the clone needs a higher M-Count for the idea to completely work.

What is M-Count?

While Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 doesn't explicitly state the meaning behind what an M-Count is, for Star Wars fans, it is pretty easy to deduce that it means Midi-chlorian Count. The idea was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and the Midi-chlorian Count helps decide exactly how Force-sensitive someone is by testing their blood.

With Doctor Hemlock stating that the subject for the clone would need a higher M-Count, it means that if Palpatine needs a successful clone, then the subject will require blood that is strong with the Force. And right then, Omega's blood passes the test.

One of the biggest complaints fans had regarding Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker was that the film didn't explain how Palpatine returned, following his death in Return of the Jedi. It seems as if Lucasfilm and Disney are actively trying to address that complaint with their spinoff shows.

In the upcoming episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, we can expect Project Necromancer to be more fleshed out and to provide a clear explanation regarding Palpatine's return. With Omega's blood also being Force-sensitive, it certainly makes for interesting setups that may also involve her with Project Necromancer now.

Viewers can check out Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 on Disney+.