Star Wars franchise at risk as director promises to 'p*ss people off'

In an interview with Variety, Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, confirmed that he is currently working on a Star Wars movie. He expressed his commitment to taking the necessary time to ensure the film meets his creative standards. Fans have been buzzing about Waititi's lighthearted comment regarding the film, a reaction that is often seen within the franchise.

Starting in the 1980s with the mixed responses to The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, these movies have always sparked controversy and divided opinions among fans. This division has continued with the reception of the prequels and sequel trilogy. Despite the wide range of content in the universe, fans have been unable to come together. Here's an excerpt from what Waititi told Variety:

"It’s gonna p*ss people off."

The statement made by Taika Waititi, although lighthearted, highlights the ongoing trend of films creating divisions among fans. Fan engagement has been altered since Disney took over Star Wars. The trilogy that started with The Force Awakens has intensified the rifts within the fan community, garnering both acclaim and criticism.

Viral YouTube Video sheds light on Taika Waititi's Star Wars film

TheQuartering's video on YouTube criticizes Disney's management of the franchise, particularly their upcoming film by Taika Waititi. The video sarcastically brings up Disney's emphasis on female empowerment, implying that this approach isolates the original fanbase.

The video addresses Disney's controversial approach towards films such as The Last Jedi, which has resulted in a division among fans. The content creator expresses discontent with Disney's tendency to recycle old movies and their attempts to alter gender dynamics. They critique the selection of Daisy Ridley for the role and attribute any problems with the character Rey to lazy writing.

The video discusses Taika Waititi's role in Star Wars (often abbreviated as SW) and expresses dissatisfaction with how he managed the Thor franchise. The creator of the content raises concerns about Waititi's enthusiasm and wonders if his comedic approach is appropriate for the franchise's serious atmosphere.

Will there be a new Star Wars movie coming out?

Excitingly, three new SW movies are set to be released in the future. The initial movie, which was initially scheduled for December 19, 2025, is now slated for release on May 22, 2026. The remaining two movies are scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027. However, Disney has not disclosed any details about these films since announcing the release dates in June 2023.

The renowned director Taika Waititi is currently involved in the development of an unnamed SW film, although it is not his immediate focus. Furthermore, there will be a Disney+ event series led by Donald and Stephen Glover, which will introduce a character from Solo: A Star Wars Story and expand the franchise.

What order should I watch the Star Wars franchise?

The series starts with Episode I: The Phantom Menace in chronological order (Image via IMDb)

To start the Star Wars journey, there are two options for viewing: either in chronological order or in release date order. The chronological sequence commences with Episode I: The Phantom Menace, which follows Anakin Skywalker's beginnings on Tatooine, continues through the prequel trilogy, and concludes with the original and sequel trilogies.

This order consists of standalone films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Certain fans argue that the experience of watching the SW movies in chronological order is less enjoyable due to beginning with The Phantom Menace. Conversely, viewing them in the order of their release, starting with the original trilogy provides a distinct perspective on the narrative.

It is not unusual in today's Hollywood for Taika Waititi to be willing to take risks and potentially upset certain fans. The current trend in the industry focuses on pushing boundaries and straying from conventional storytelling, which contrasts with the methods employed by celebrated filmmakers such as Charlie Chaplin.