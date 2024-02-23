Why is Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch so important? Explained

Disney+ released the first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 on February 21, 2024. With Omega captured in the previous season’s finale and meeting her clone sister, Emerie Karr, the third season has a lot riding on the female clone mutant.

The storyline of the franchise has featured Omega, the unique clone among The Bad Batch clones, extensively. As viewers found out, Omega and Crosshair did not require Clone Force 99’s help to escape Mount Tantiss.

Positioned to be a sequel to Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is also the brainchild of Dave Filoni. The animated series is produced by Lucasfilm Animations and has Michelle Ang voicing Omega while Dee Bradley Baker voices most of the clones. Ian McDiarmid, Daniel Logan, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Gwendoline Yeo are some of the other voice actors.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers and suggests the reader’s discretion.

Omega’s importance to Palpatine’s experiments revealed in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

Omega is at the centre of Palpatine's experiments (Image via Disney+)

The recently aired first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 revealed that Omega was much more important for Palpatine’s Mount Tantiss project than anyone had imagined. Omega and Crosshair escaped Mount Tantiss without any help.

They escaped despite all odds on the very day Emperor Palpatine visited the premises. However, fighting the hurdles on the way ensured, Emerie Karr had enough time to analyze her blood sample. The genetic scan revealed Omega’s blood contained the M-count needed for Palpatine’s project.

In the facility, Nala Se was tasked to run the tests collected from the clones to see whether they were compatible with Midi-chlorians. Nala Se had routinely managed to intervene and dispose of Omega’s samples in a bid to save her. However, on the day of the Emperor’s visit, Emerie ran the tests before Nala Se could intervene.

Why is Omega’s Midi-chlorian compatibility significant?

Emperor Palpatine is planning his resurrection after death (Image via Disney+)

Omega’s scan results make her an important resource for Palpatine’s project. Initially, Dr. Hemlock was interested in Omega only to force Nala Se’s compliance. However, finding her blood compatible with Midi-chlorians brings many other parameters to the fore.

For one, it reveals that the Kaminoans were trying to create Force-sensitive mutants secretly before the Dark Times and Omega was their successful project. Now Hemlock can reverse-engineer Omega to develop his own Force-sensitive clones.

This would, then, help Palpatine to transfer his dark core into a Force-sensitive clone body ensuring a resurrection after his death. He could even ask Hemlock to increase the M-count of the clone to become more powerful in his return.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Are Omega and Crosshair Force-sensitive?

Crosshair’s mutation was theoretically making him compatible with Midi-chlorians which is why Emerie moved to the next stage. However, when he was injected with the substance, his body consistently rejected it, making him a failed experiment.

Omega, on the other hand, is known to be compatible with Midi-chlorians. Nala Se had known this from the start, a reason why she kept disrupting tests done on her. However, that does not guarantee that she would be Force-sensitive. She has never shown her Force-sensitivity till now in the show.

While she learned to meditate from Gungi, a Wookie Jedi, she has yet to tap into her Force. However, Nala Se possibly knew that Omega had been designed for this purpose and was already treated with Midi-chlorians before.

What are Palpatine’s experiments in Star Wars: The Bad Batch about?

In season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Dr. Hemlock claimed that his Mount Tantiss experiments were vital for Emperor Palpatine’s future. While the audience is already aware of Palpatine’s resurrection in The Rise of Skywalker, his attempts at overcoming death come in this spinoff.

Named Project Necromancer, Hemlock’s experiments revolve around creating a Force-sensitive clone that can hold the Emperor’s essence. However, it is not possible to duplicate Midi-chlorians. The substance needs to be injected into a clone body and to be accepted by the body.

The previous season had Emerie injecting Crosshair with a mysterious substance which his body seems to reject. Going by the current analysis, it could be Midi-chlorians, but Crosshair’s clone body is not accepting the substance.

Watch out for the next episode to know what awaits the two M-count compatible clones. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4 will arrive on Disney+ on February 28, 2024. Meanwhile, episodes 1-3 are available for streaming on the platform.

