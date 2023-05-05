Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 review: Are we entering a new era of the franchise? 

Back in 2021, Disney+ released a new anthology series titled Star Wars: Visions, and fans of the franchise were fascinated with its mesmerizing visuals and thought-provoking storylines. It consisted of nine independent films made by filmmakers from Japan. This allowed the series to give its audience a taste of Japanese culture and heritage.

But unlike Volume 1, Volume 2 contains short films created by filmmakers from all across the world. Evey film has been made in its own unique animation style and this proves how the Star Wars franchise has been constantly evolving.

With the use of diversity and animation, we are ushering in a new era of science fiction.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is female-centric, unlike the films

Star Wars has been diversifying its content a lot lately, whether it's their projects like animated Disney+ shows or on-camera talent. A project with Rey as the main character is also under production with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.

This new wave of Star Wars content is highly influenced by Europe and its surroundings.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 delivers one of the most compelling and breathtaking experiences in the franchise. The stories blend together, which has resulted in a product that will be conceded as a milestone in the future. Several stories in the show have simple good vs. evil plots, but the way they have been packaged together is satisfying to watch.

Light is shed upon the duality of the man where characters are shown battling their deepest and darkest fears. The ethos of the show is constantly surrounded by ideas of friendship, love, family, and relationships. As such, there are a number of tearjerking moments.

Although all the episodes are excellent, some of them undoubtedly stand out from the rest. Some of the best are titled, I Am Your Mother, The Spy Dancer, and In the Stars. But every story is unique and will soon become a stepping stone for the future of the franchise.

While Star Wars normally has male characters under the spotlight, this animated series focuses on female characters. Compared to Volume 1, there was less action and more emphasis was made on storytelling and plot progression.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 was an excellent watch and a brilliant follow-up to Volume 1. Even if you're not into Star Wars, you can still watch Star Wars: Visions since the characters are just narrating sensitive human stories in a fictional setup. Fans of Netflix's Love Death + Robots will love Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.

What is Star Wars about?

Created by George Lucas, Star Wars is an American epic space opera multimedia franchise. It was first introduced in 1977 with the film Star Wars. The franchise has become a pop culture phenomenon with millions of fans all across the globe.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of Star Wars reads:

"Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader."

Star Wars starred Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2-D2, David Prowse and James Earl Jones as Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is streaming on Disney+.

