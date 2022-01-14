5 heartbreaking ‘Friends’ episodes that’ll make you cry

Friends is a legacy in itself. With its iconic characters, quality jokes, and heartwarming plot, the 90s sitcom remains one of the funniest comedies ever made.

Along with its hilarious scenes and witty punchlines, Friends also delivered a fair bit of sad and emotional moments. Throughout the ten seasons of the series, there have been a number of episodes that feature moments of heartbreak or parting that surely made fans emotional.

5 heartbreaking episodes of Friends

Here is our list of the top 5 heartbreaking episodes from the sitcom.

1) The Last One

Friends TV Show @HookedonFriends 🏻

What is your favorite part about the finale or show in general? 🤔 #friendsfinale 16 years ago on May 6th, 2004, the Friends took their final bow as 52.5 million people tuned in to watch the final episode making it one of the most watched finales ever!What is your favorite part about the finale or show in general? 🤔 16 years ago on May 6th, 2004, the Friends took their final bow as 52.5 million people tuned in to watch the final episode making it one of the most watched finales ever! 🙌🏻🎬What is your favorite part about the finale or show in general? 🤔❤️📺#friendsfinale https://t.co/PNB009ruhm

No matter how many heartbreaks the characters go through, no episode in Friends will ever be as sad as the finale where it all came to an end. Packed with a number of emotional moments, it is probably the most eventful episode of the entire series.

From the birth of the twins to Rachel getting off the plane, the episode couldn't get any more emotional. The final scene, where all six characters turn in their keys to Monica's apartment and leave to grab coffee one last time at Centrel Perk, reduced all fans to tears.

2) The One With the Fertility Test

sheena 💤 @sheenaaa_ 🥺 So heartbreaking to see the usually-upbeat Monica cry when she knew about their fertility test results. And Chandler had to be the one to break the news to her. So heartbreaking to see the usually-upbeat Monica cry when she knew about their fertility test results. And Chandler had to be the one to break the news to her. 💔🥺 https://t.co/9qJJigHQeM

Although Ross and Rachel are widely believed to be the show's most iconic couple, Chandler and Monica were undeniably couple goals. After their marriage, when Monica and Chandler decide that they want kids, things turn difficult for the two.

After trying for a while and still being unable to conceive, the two went through a fertility test and it was revealed that they would never be able to have their own children.

For someone like Monica, who had dreamt about having kids her whole life, and Chandler, who wanted to make her happy, it was a heartbreaking predicament. Both the characters and even the audience were dejected at the end of this episode.

3) The One With the Morning After

Amy Mackey @Mackey_Fam Etta and I have been watching Friends together for her first watch through. We just got to the episode where Rachel and Ross break up.... Etta is in tears... “I hate this so much!” Etta and I have been watching Friends together for her first watch through. We just got to the episode where Rachel and Ross break up.... Etta is in tears... “I hate this so much!” https://t.co/TMpjqQQmVm

Ross and Rachel's heartbreaking moments were always emotional. When they break up for the first time after the former's infidelity, viewers are left heartbroken.

After their colossal fight and the start of the infamous 'break,' Ross spends the night with the woman from the copy place. This triggered a heartbreaking climax in the episode 'The One With The Morning After.' Rachel is livid and heartbroken that Ross broke her trust. In a stunning revelation, she decides it's over for them.

4) The One Hundredth

Phoebe being pregnant with her brother's triplets has been a source of laughter in the series. However, in 'The One Hundredth,' episode, things got emotional regarding her and the babies.

Phoebe cannot bear to give up the children and begs Rachel to convince Frank so she could keep one of them. The scene where she says goodbye to the triplets is one of the most heartbreaking moments of the show.

5) The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding

chrysler 🔪 @gale5cream hossein @hossein_staf Am I wrong or not? I didn't see Monica complain to Richard about his smoking, while before and after her marriage, Chandler was always blamed for it by her. Am I wrong or not? I didn't see Monica complain to Richard about his smoking, while before and after her marriage, Chandler was always blamed for it by her. https://t.co/jR1bynY6jf chandler's smoking habit was an unhealthy way to cope w his childhood trauma which why it was more harmful to him and monica felt obligated to stop it. idc abt richard. twitter.com/hossein_staf/s… chandler's smoking habit was an unhealthy way to cope w his childhood trauma which why it was more harmful to him and monica felt obligated to stop it. idc abt richard. twitter.com/hossein_staf/s…

Despite the age gap, Richard and Monica's relationship was one of the most perfect on the show. Though the age gap was never an issue, the couple could never agree upon some fundamental aspects. Eventually, these differences led the two to split.

At Barry and Mindy's wedding, the two finally break up. The scene where Richard and Monica slow-dance as they enjoy their last evening together moved many fans to tears.

Tell us your favorite heartbreaking moments from Friends.

