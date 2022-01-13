'Friends': 5 best supporting roles that continue to charm us

The legacy of Friends is credited to its spectacular six leading characters who made the '90s sitcom a joyride for all comedy fans. However it would be unfair to ignore the host of supporting characters who added more depth to the storyline.

All the supporting actors on Friends had a very important role to play in making the series what it became. Though they may be termed as 'supporting' roles, the sitcom wouldn't have been half as funny and engaging without their presence.

On that note, here is a list of our favorite supporting roles from the '90s sitcom.

1) Gunther

Chuck Amuck @charlestrotter James Michael Tyler, the actor best known for his recurring role as Central Perk coffee shop manager Gunther on the beloved sitcom FRIENDS, died Oct. 24 at the age of 59. #RIP2021 James Michael Tyler, the actor best known for his recurring role as Central Perk coffee shop manager Gunther on the beloved sitcom FRIENDS, died Oct. 24 at the age of 59. #RIP2021 https://t.co/nV0jRbZXYw

It is impossible to imagine Friends without the adorable Gunther. Gunther is the manager of the iconic Central Perk, where the gang would hang out all the time.

He has been appearing primarily as a background extra since season 1, but has been central to a number of jokes and punchlines in the series. With his peroxide blonde hair and unrequited crush on Rachel, Gunther has himself been a butt of ridicule, while delivering some amazingly sarcastic jokes throughout the series.

2) Janice

Simmo @Crabbtales Rewatching Friends and just realized that Janice is a dead ringer for Amy Winehouse. Oh Myyyy God Rewatching Friends and just realized that Janice is a dead ringer for Amy Winehouse. Oh Myyyy God https://t.co/a6Xt5mM9WR

Another remarkable and distinct character who appeared through all 10 seasons is Janice, Chandler’s on-again off-again girlfriend during the first four seasons. With her nasal voice, peculiar mechanical laugh, and carefully emphasized 'Oh my God', Janice became an annoyingly hilarious character on the show. All her scenes would guarantee to bag laughs.

3) Ben

Ben was Ross and his ex-wife Carol's son. Throughout the first couple of seasons, Ben would appear as an infant and a toddler in the series. Season 6 onwards, Ben was played by child-actor Cole Sprouse, who added more depth to the character.

A bright child raised by three parents, Ben had a great dynamic with all members of the gang. He was an adorable guy with his blunt honesty and sharp lines, which made the audience laugh. Ben's scenes with Rachel, where the two engage in playful banter, as well as his appearance in the Holiday Armadillo episode are some of his best performances in the sitcom.

4) Richard

Charming and handsome, Richard made regular appearances as Monica's boyfriend through a number of episodes. Monica began dating him in season 2, and despite the clear disapproval of her parents because Richard was 21 years her senior, the pair made a serious effort to make it work.

Ultimately the two parted ways over the issue of kids. He made a number of guest appearances later through seasons 3 and 6. Mature and charming, Richard added gravity to the scenes and fans absolutely loved him on the show.

5) Mike

Mike, played by Paul Rudd, appeared from season 9 as Phoebe's boyfriend. When the two married, he took on a serious role, making several appearances throughout the last two seasons.

Phoebe and Mike's chemistry was great and the former really accepted and loved Phoebe for who she was. Despite a few bumps in their relationship, the two eventually made it together in the end.

What are your favorite supporting roles from Friends?

Edited by Prem Deshpande