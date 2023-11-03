Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection”: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” brings forth a unique collaboration that showcases an assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by the Star Wars Original Trilogy. The collection features a ski suit, jackets, pullovers, long and short-sleeve shirts, a ball cap, snow goggles, and a crossbody bag, all echoing Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit.

American sportswear company Columbia has had a longstanding collaboration with Star Wars, unveiling themed collections every winter. These collaborations have earned recognition, finding a place in the best Star Wars fashion collaborations list.

The Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” is set to release on December 1 via Columbia’s website and select Columbia storefronts. The price range varies, starting at $40 for the Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap and escalating up to $500 for the Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit.

Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” glimpse (Image via official website)

The ski suit takes center stage, adorned with bright orange colors reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s flight suit. It includes detailed patches and hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2 and a T-65 X-wing Starfighter.

The suit is equipped with Omni-Tech waterproof breathable fabric, a ski pass pocket, and thermal reflective lining, making it ideal for skiing adventures.

Additional Apparel in the Collection

1) Jackets with a touch of Star Wars

The Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket and Lightweight Jacket feature outdoor-ready builds, complete with blueprint graphics and messages in Aurebesh.

2) Comfortable and thematic pullovers

The Skywalker Pilot Pullovers come in T-65 X-wing Starfighter and T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder-themed looks, utilizing heavyweight cotton-blend fabric and a flak-vest-inspired chest pocket.

Star Wars and Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” (Image via official website)

3) Artistic shirts

The collection includes Skywalker Pilot Long-Sleeve and Short-Sleeve Shirts showcasing original concept art from Ralph McQuarrie and vehicle schematics.

4) A nod to Skywalker’s helmet

The Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap is a snapback featuring a textured emblem reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s helmet insignia.

5) Iconic goggles and crossbody bag

The collection also includes Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggles and a thematic Crossbody Bag with an adjustable belt, multifunctional pockets, and raised logo patches in silicone.

Prices of the Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection”

Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit: $500

Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket: $350

Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket: $200

Skywalker Pilot Pullovers: $150

Skywalker Pilot Long Sleeve Shirt: $70

Skywalker Pilot Short Sleeve Shirts: $55

Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap: $40

Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggle: $300

Glimpse of Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” T-shirts (Image via official website)

History of the collaboration

Star Wars, debuting in 1977, swiftly evolved into a cultural touchstone. Columbia, founded in 1938, is known for its superior outdoor apparel. Their collaboration seamlessly blends Star Wars' rich narrative with Columbia's practical and stylish designs.

Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” (Image via official website)

The Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” is a perfect fusion of style, function, and fandom. Releasing on December 1, with prices spanning $40 to $500, it offers fans an immersive experience.

From the detailed ski suit to thematic accessories, every piece brings the Star Wars universe a step closer to enthusiasts.