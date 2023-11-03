Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection”: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” brings forth a unique collaboration that showcases an assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by the Star Wars Original Trilogy. The collection features a ski suit, jackets, pullovers, long and short-sleeve shirts, a ball cap, snow goggles, and a crossbody bag, all echoing Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit.
American sportswear company Columbia has had a longstanding collaboration with Star Wars, unveiling themed collections every winter. These collaborations have earned recognition, finding a place in the best Star Wars fashion collaborations list.
The Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” is set to release on December 1 via Columbia’s website and select Columbia storefronts. The price range varies, starting at $40 for the Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap and escalating up to $500 for the Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit.
Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” will be released on December 1
The ski suit takes center stage, adorned with bright orange colors reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s flight suit. It includes detailed patches and hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2 and a T-65 X-wing Starfighter.
The suit is equipped with Omni-Tech waterproof breathable fabric, a ski pass pocket, and thermal reflective lining, making it ideal for skiing adventures.
Additional Apparel in the Collection
1) Jackets with a touch of Star Wars
The Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket and Lightweight Jacket feature outdoor-ready builds, complete with blueprint graphics and messages in Aurebesh.
2) Comfortable and thematic pullovers
The Skywalker Pilot Pullovers come in T-65 X-wing Starfighter and T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder-themed looks, utilizing heavyweight cotton-blend fabric and a flak-vest-inspired chest pocket.
3) Artistic shirts
The collection includes Skywalker Pilot Long-Sleeve and Short-Sleeve Shirts showcasing original concept art from Ralph McQuarrie and vehicle schematics.
4) A nod to Skywalker’s helmet
The Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap is a snapback featuring a textured emblem reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s helmet insignia.
5) Iconic goggles and crossbody bag
The collection also includes Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggles and a thematic Crossbody Bag with an adjustable belt, multifunctional pockets, and raised logo patches in silicone.
Prices of the Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection”
- Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit: $500
- Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket: $350
- Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket: $200
- Skywalker Pilot Pullovers: $150
- Skywalker Pilot Long Sleeve Shirt: $70
- Skywalker Pilot Short Sleeve Shirts: $55
- Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap: $40
- Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggle: $300
History of the collaboration
Star Wars, debuting in 1977, swiftly evolved into a cultural touchstone. Columbia, founded in 1938, is known for its superior outdoor apparel. Their collaboration seamlessly blends Star Wars' rich narrative with Columbia's practical and stylish designs.
The Star Wars x Columbia “The Skywalker Pilot Collection” is a perfect fusion of style, function, and fandom. Releasing on December 1, with prices spanning $40 to $500, it offers fans an immersive experience.
From the detailed ski suit to thematic accessories, every piece brings the Star Wars universe a step closer to enthusiasts.