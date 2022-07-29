Where to buy Columbia x Star Wars collection? Price, release date, and more explored

After collaborating with Madhappy previously, Columbia is returning to its roots and long-standing relationship with Star Wars. The latest Columbia x Star Wars collection is leaning into the popular series' comic book legacy for a graphic and punchy apparel line.

This collaborative offering comes under the Outer Rim collection and is constructed out of their Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) line for the Summer 2022 season. Centered around the Cantina Super Tamiami character print, the Columbia x Star Wars collection can be availed on Columbia's official e-commerce site, starting July 29, 2022.

More about the newly launched Columbia Sportswear x Star Wars collection

Newly launched Columbia Sportswear x Star Wars collection (Image via Columbia)

The outdoor brand's latest Outer Rim collaborative drop is inspired by Saga's various environments and planets and features three limited-edition shirts for men, women, and children.

Each piece from the collection features a white base and multi-color all over print, dubbed the Super Tamiami. The Super Tamiami print includes comic and cartoonic imagery of the characters Han Solo, R2-D2, Chewbacca, and more, layered beneath the white outlines of sports fish. The official site introduces the collection as:

"Escape the ordinary with new gear from our Outer Rim Collection that combines inspiration from classic Star Wars™ comics with the comfort of Columbia Performance Fishing Gear."

The collection pieces include-

Men's Cantina II Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt, retails at a price of $65. Women's Cantina II Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt, retails at a price of $60. Kid's Cantina II Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt, retails at a price of $45. Men's Cantina II Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt- Big, retails at a price of $75. Men's Cantina II Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt - Tall, retails at a price of $75. Men's Cantina II Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt - Plus Size, retails at a price of $70.

The collection pieces can be availed in an inclusive size range and fit, including men's sizes ranging from XS to 6XL and women's sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Additionally, every piece from the collection features the sports brand's signature UPF 40 sun protection technology.

The collection pieces are constructed out of sweat-resistant and omni-wick material for extra safety and comfort in the outdoors. The collection pieces are constructed out of 100% recycled fabric with back venting and feature dual chest pockets.

Geekin E @ITSYABOIEllis New Columbia Star Wars shirts coming out tomorrow! New Columbia Star Wars shirts coming out tomorrow! https://t.co/7fUC9pd9aT

The men's shirt features a classic button-up style, with a sharp pointed collar, as well as a mesh upper lining for a structured look. Kids sizes come in a similar pattern to a button-up silhouette. However, for the kid's shirt, the graphic print is much larger and wider.

Women's shirts, on the other hand, feature the same print but come constructed in a much different silhouette. The shirt comes in a sleeveless pattern with the stitching closure on each opening.

Columbia's new Outer Rim Catina II Super Tamiami Shirt collection in collaboration with Star Wars can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Columbia.

The collection was launched on July 28, 2022 for the Greater Rewards Members, and on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. ET / Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. PT for the general public. The collection pieces can be availed at a few select stores in the price range of $45 to $75.

