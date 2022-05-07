Star Wars x Stoney Clover Lane’s Collab: Price, where to buy, and more details about the fun collection

The travel accessories brand, Stoney Clover Lane, commemorated May the Fourth Be With You, the unofficial Star Wars day, with the launch of a new collection of bags in collaboration with the Lucasfilms franchise. The stylish travel accessories brand named the collection after the iconic line "May The Force Be With You" from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The Star Wars x Stoney Clover Lane collection includes travel bags, classic backpacks, pouches, fanny packs, srunchies, totes, duffles, and a whole lot of collection of bag patches.

The collection launched on the official e-commerce site and in-store of Stoney Clover Lane on May 4, 2022, Star Wars day at 10 a.m. ET or 7 a.m. PT.

More about the newly launched Star Wars x Stoney Clover Lane collection

Newly launched Star Wars "may the force be with you" collection ( Image via Stoney Clover Lane)

The Star Wars x Stoney Clover Lane collection is inspired by Lucasfilm Franchise with designs and patterns featuring Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, as evidenced throughout the collection.

Favorite characters from the franchise like Darth Vader, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Ewok, Chewbacca, Han Solo, R2-D2, C-3PO, Boba Fett, Star Troopers and many more are seen starring in the collection.

The collection is well-rounded and can carry all your travel essentials in style during the galactic adventures. The range includes totes, backpacks, duffle bags, fanny packs, patches, mini bags, lunch boxes, pencil boxes, and accessories.

The collection includes five different prints from Star Wars and two colorways with hardware including gold and gunmetal. The signature styles from the brand appear in different sizes such as mini, large, and small, boasting the iconic Star Wars logo.

The collection is truly customizable and comes in five Star Wars themed prints in two exclusive colorways. And true to its customizable spirit, everything can be personalized with patches featuring characters and emblems, which includes characters from both the light and dark sides.

Our top 10 picks from the 51-piece collection include

Star Wars Patched Classic Backpack, which can be availed for $348 in 'the force' colorway. The backpack is pre-customized, and hence you don't have to worry about it looking stylish. Star Wars mini backpack comes in three colorways including: 'fulfill your destiny', 'choose your path,' and 'flight of the falcon'. Each bag can be availed for $198. Star Wars classic scrunchies are perfect for girls and they fufill the cute aesthetics in just $32 in four different colorways. Star Wars Patched Mini Tote Bag can be availed for $298 in the force colorway. Star Wars Embroidered Mini Pouch can be availed for $88. Star Wars Emboirdered Fanny Pack can be availed for $158 in the force colorway. Star Wars Patched classic duffle bag can be availed for $358 in the force colorway. Star Wars Pencil case are true aesthetic for kids and can be availed only for $78 in three colorways including 'fulfill your destiny', 'choose your path, and 'resist the empire'. Star Wars Starry Logo patch is a true mirror to cuteness and Star Wars' fans can be avail it for $26. Han and Leia Know patch is for lovers and the couple's fans, and can be availed for $22.

The collection ranges in price from $20 to $358, and can be availed on the brand's website and five in-store locations, which hosted interactive events for the fans on May 4, 2022.

Edited by Somava