State of the Union Season 2 cast list: Emmy winners Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson star in mini-series

The trailer for the new season of State of the Union has been released by SundanceTV. Each episode spans ten minutes in the life of the couple and accompanies the conversations they have while waiting for their weekly couples' therapy to begin.

Ellen and Scott, a thirty-year-married couple, spend ten minutes before their therapy session at a coffee shop in the new season. According to the trailer, the couple will banter about everything from life in their early sixties to keeping up with the world's changes, intimacy, monogamy, pronouns, and more.

State of the Union Season 2 cast list

Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Patricia Davies Clarkson is an American actress who has appeared in a wide range of films, from small features to major studio blockbusters, in both leading and supporting roles.

She returned to the stage in 2014, as Madge Kendal in a Broadway production of The Elephant Man, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress. Clarkson even had a minor role in Martin Scorsese's thriller Shutter Island.

She earned a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for her role in Sally Potter's drama The Party, and she also appeared on Netflix's House of Cards as a guest actor.

She received a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 2018 for her role in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, which she co-starred in with Amy Adams.

She played the role of Ellen, the wife of Scott, in the second season of State of the Union. A modern woman who can speak her mind, she knows how compromises only comprise her marriage from which she wants to break free.

Brendan Gleeson is Scott

Brendan Gleeson is an Irish film director and actor. He is well recognized for his portrayal of Alastor Moody in the Harry Potter films from 2005 to 2010.

He has starred in a number of films, including 28 Days Later (2002), In Bruges (2008), The Guard (2011), The Grand Seduction (2013), and Calvary (2014). (2014). In the miniseries The Comey Rule, he also played US President Donald Trump (2020).

In 2009, he received an Emmy Award for his depiction of Winston Churchill in the television drama Into the Storm. He was ranked 18th in The Irish Times list of Ireland's greatest film performers in 2020.

He played the role of Scott, the husband of Ellen, in the second season of State of the Union. He is a man stuck in his past, and with his medieval ideas doesn't know how to make his 30 years of marriage work.

Esco Jouley is Jay

Esco Jouley is an actor who has appeared in films such as Inventing Anna (2022), and Blindspotting (2021).

She has joined the cast of State of the Union as a non-binary barista who is unconventional, refreshing, and contributed to Scott's worldview expansion. Their character added much-needed comic relief to the show's premise.

