"Stay 500 feet away from me": Questlove jokes about Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars slap during 2022 Grammys

American musician Questlove appeared to have taken a dig at the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held on April 3.

The unexpected Oscars incident occurred after the 57-year-old Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett and Will Smith slapped him.

Rock was on stage presenting the prize for Best Documentary Feature to Questlove and his colleagues for the film Summer of Soul.

Questlove accepted the prize alongside Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, and David Dinerstein shortly after the confrontation between Smith and Rock took place.

At April 3's Grammy Awards, while awarding Silk Sonic with song of the year for Leave the Door Open, Questlove appeared to address the situation:

"I'm gonna present this award, and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me."

Immediately after saying that, he clarified, "just playing."

During the Grammys preshow on Sunday, the 51-year-old Roots drummer made a joke about the controversial situation while accepting the award for best music film:

"What a journey for this film, since Sundance all the way 'till last week."

Questlove has addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco earlier

This is not the first time that Questlove has addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama publicly.

On April 1, the musician took to his Twitter handle to ask the public to stop talking about the infamous 2022 Oscars incident:

Questo @questlove Can we FINNNNNNNALY stop talking about it? Can we FINNNNNNNALY stop talking about it?

The musician also addressed the topic on The Tonight Show the day after the Oscars. Talking about Smith and Rock, he said:

"Of course, [winning the award] happened in the cyclone of a whole other situation with two very good friends of mine. I really wasn't aware of that."

Talking about how he was feeling before getting the award, he elaborated:

"It's weird to say, because they tell you ahead of time, 'This is your category.' So in that moment, you're either going to be full of anxiety or, for me, I've been meditating for the last two years."

What happened at the Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock?

At the Oscars 2022, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, comparing her look to that of G.I. Jane, played by Demi Moore.

Pinkett Smith was spotted rolling her eyes from her seat, clearly unimpressed. Seconds later, Smith stepped onstage and slapped Rock in front of the crowd.

Once he got back to his table, Smith shouted at a stunned Rock:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth."

Smith went on to win Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, and Rock later decided not to file charges.

Smith apologized to Rock in a long Instagram post a few days later and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

