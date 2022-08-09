"Stay mad haters:" Fans react to Johnny Depp's new multi-million dollar deal with Dior's Sauvage

Johnny Depp has signed a multi-year deal worth millions with Dior to become their ambassador for Sauvage cologne. According to a report via The Daily Mail, Depp already has brand new promotional photos ready for Dior Beauty's new cologne campaign.

This news has come as a delight for Depp's fans. Taking to Instagram, some Depp fans have congratulated the actor for the new collaboration. While many posted heartfelt messages, others made sure to call out his trolls and haters.

Netizens react to Johnny Depp x Dior Sauvage collaboration

Fans began trending hashtag for Johnny Depp after news of this collaboration surfaced. Depp had previously campaigned for Dior Sauvage in 2015, and the brand new deal marks the second time Depp has worked with the brand.

BONDOUTBAILBONDS @bondout_13 @ReemDepp I think DIOR made a fantastic choice by choosing JOHNNY DEPP!!! He’s the perfect SAUVAGE for the fragrance!!!! @ReemDepp I think DIOR made a fantastic choice by choosing JOHNNY DEPP!!! He’s the perfect SAUVAGE for the fragrance!!!! 💜💜💜

✿.｡.:* ☆:**:. 𝐑άᎥⓓᗴŘ𝐞𝕋𝐓є .:**:.☆*.:｡.✿🏴‍☠️🖤 @Toxicraiderfan and so is Sauvage. I bought some for my husband and I’m glad he loves it. It’s horrible to say but when I smell Sauvage on my husband I think of Johnny Depp. 🤣 @MailOnline Johnny Depp isand so is Sauvage. I bought some for my husband and I’m glad he loves it. It’s horrible to say but when I smell Sauvage on my husband I think of Johnny Depp. @MailOnline Johnny Depp is 🔥and so is Sauvage. I bought some for my husband and I’m glad he loves it. It’s horrible to say but when I smell Sauvage on my husband I think of Johnny Depp.😳🙀😱😯🤣

Misu Mignonne 🏴‍☠️🤖🧙‍♀️♀️🇪🇦🇨🇵🇪🇺🌍 @misueu1 @TMZ @Marussia15 The ad never stopped on TV. He was still being shown in spain, france and other countries anyway @TMZ @Marussia15 The ad never stopped on TV. He was still being shown in spain, france and other countries anyway

Fans also trended hashtags 'Thank You Dior' and 'Johnny Depp Keeps Winning' to show support to this renewed collaboration. Many showed excitement over watching Depp's Dior advertisements again on television.

mari @maximumtheq @TMZ @ex_nicotine Ooo cant wait to see more of JD on the telly @TMZ @ex_nicotine Ooo cant wait to see more of JD on the telly ❤️

Exploring further details about Johnny Depp's deal with Dior Sauvage

Announcing the collaboration, Dior posted some official photos of Depp endorsing the fragrance. Praising Johnny, they penned:

"Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage."

Dior has also shared Johnny Depp's statement about the new deal. According to Depp, the fragrance brings back some fond memories from his past when he would perform at stage shows. He noted:

"Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows. Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it. It’s a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel.”

According to TMZ, the deal was put together recently when Dior's renowned fashion photographer Greg Williams attended Johnny and Jeff Beck's concert in Paris to show his support for the Fantastic Beasts actor. TMZ also reported that Greg has completed a photoshoot with Depp in the Paris show, which will eventually be used for Sauvage's campaign.

Having been with the brand since 2015, Depp has filmed many advertisements for the perfume. Last year, the actor filmed an advert where he was seen posing with his electric guitar. The official video of the advertisement has garnered more than 100-million views.

During Depp's trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, the perfume brand received appreciation from Depp supporters with the cologne being sold every three seconds. Johnny Depp fans noted that purchasing the perfume during the trial period was a way of showing their support.

Ahmad @AhmadFPR Whoever in Dior decided to continue the Johnny Depp-Sauvage partnership regardless of the events had some serious guts and belief in Johnny. Powerful decision and now Sauvage sales are going up to show support. Whoever in Dior decided to continue the Johnny Depp-Sauvage partnership regardless of the events had some serious guts and belief in Johnny. Powerful decision and now Sauvage sales are going up to show support.

A spokesperson for Depp also credited Dior for their support towards him. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, they said:

"He knows that Dior, in particular, has been steadfast and unwavering in its support and he will always be grateful to them and to all those who have supported him through the sales on his behalf.”

The new campaigns between Dior Savage and Depp are expected to generate more revenue and set sales records.

