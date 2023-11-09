Steve Wozniak Net Worth: Fortune explored as Apple co-founder reportedly hospitalized in Mexico City after ‘possible’ stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was reportedly hospitalized on Wednesday, October 8. Reuters quoted Mexican media outlets as stating that the 73-year-old might have had a possible heart attack. A CNN report revealed that Wozniak, who was in Mexico City to attend the World Business Forum (WBF), had fainted before he was set to participate in the event.

Steve Wozniak rose to fame for co-founding Apple alongside Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in April of 1976. Wozniak, the genius behind the engineering of Apple is reportedly worth an impressive $10 million. The figure stands low when compared to his credentials due to Woz giving away shares of Apple and being involved in a lot of charity work.

According to the CNN report, the Apple Co-founder was all set to speak at the WBF at 4:20 p.m. but reportedly fainted minutes before the program. Reuters also quoted a TMZ report that Wozniak had fainted after giving a speech due to Vertigo and had stated that he was "feeling strange". Further updates regarding his health have not been released.

Steve Wozniak invented the first programmable Universal Remote

The Spring of 1976 in Cupertino, California, saw the birth of a tech company that would define the future of personal technology, Apple. The company was founded by Steve Jobs alongside Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, with Wozniak being the legendary engineering force behind the company.

Wozniak's other innovation remains lesser known despite its significance, due to his involvement with a company as big as Apple. After leaving the tech giant, he founded CL-9, the company that went on to discover the very first programmable Universal Remote called "CORE", which allowed people to control a plethora of electronic devices.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Apple co-founder commands a fairly impressive estimated net worth of $10 million. This seems quite low, considering that he primarily engineered the Apple 1 and Apple 2, the devices that catapulted Apple to new heights.

The reason for the relatively low net worth is that Woz sold most of his Apple stock after he left the company in 1985. Celebrity Net Worth states that he sold them to "disgruntled fellow engineers". He is still considered an employee by Apple who reportedly pays him $50 a week.

Celebrity Net Worth states that Wozniak's primary source of income comes from "speaking engagement fees". The outlet also quotes Steve Wozniak in 2019 saying that he gave away the majority of his wealth to charity organizations. Apart from Apple and CL-9, he has founded plenty more companies.

Steve Wozniak launched Wheels of Zeus in 2001, to help create GPS technology, but the company shut down in 2006. Later, in 2017, he founded an online technical school named Woz U and three years later he launched a company aimed at funding eco-friendly projects named Efforce. In 2021, he and Alex Fielding started Privateer Space to help with the problem of Space debris.

He helped fund the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a non-profit internet civil liberties organization. He is also the founding sponsor of The Tech Interactive. Apart from these, he has also made appearances on many prominent entertainment shows and programs including, The Big Bang Theory, and Dancing with the Stars.