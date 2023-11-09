Ralo net worth: Atlanta rapper's fortune explored as he's released after 6 years in prison

After spending six years in prison, Atlanta rapper Ralo was released on November 8, 2023. Soon after that, a video of him getting out of prison started doing the rounds on the internet, where he can be seen being greeted by his friends and family.

Ralo was arrested in 2018 on federal drug trafficking charges. A month ago, he released a message on Instagram in which he said that he was going to be released from jail soon. He wrote in his message:

"Marlo told me not to worry he was going to be the first person at the gate waiting on me when this sh*t over."

He added:

"My release is in two weeks and I know life goes on, but this sh*t aint da same as when we was passing this money around we was all happy and helping each other, nowadays people doing they best to kick others down, so they can stand above them, but the only way thats going to happen is if im in my grave with Marlo. I aint going for none strange."

Ralo has a net worth of over $3 million

American hip-hop star Ralo has a net worth of $3 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia in February 1995. He started his music career with the release of his first mixtape, Famerican Gangster, in 2015.

In 2017, he came out with Famerican Gangster II. The rapper is associated with Young Scooter's Black Migo Gang, Gucci Mane's 1017 Records through Interscope Records, and he also has his own record label called Famerican Records.

One of his popular singles, Can't Lie, featuring Future, was released in 2015 and was well-received. He has also worked with other artists like Young Thug, Birdman, and Gucci Mane.

The rapper was arrested in April 2018 after the police found almost $1 million worth of marijuana on his private plane at the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. In May of that year, he said he was not guilty of being involved in a drug conspiracy.

At that time, a post was shared on Instagram, in which his team wrote:

"The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served. The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time."

The statement further read:

"He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year. We need prayer"

However, later, the judge gave him credit for four years of time already served, and he was also credited with an additional year and a half for good behavior while in prison.