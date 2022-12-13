"Still holds the crown for richest giant baby": Internet reacts as Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world

American business magnate Elon Musk is no longer the richest man on Earth and the internet has diverse reactions to the news. According to Forbes, the 51-year-old now holds the second position on the list, with LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault occupying first place.

As per the data analyzed by FactSet, Elon Musk is currently the owner of 14.11 percent of Tesla's shares and has a market value of $530 billion. He also owns over 40 percent of SpaceX shares, adding to his net worth.

The entrepreneur's riches sky-rocketed via his Tesla stock, which saw a rise of more than 1,000 percent in the last two years.

Twitter reactions on Elon Musk being de-throned from the position of the richest man on earth

After news of Elon Musk being dethroned by Bernard Arnault as the richest man in the world was shared, Twitter had polar opposite reactions. Several users were happy that Musk was dethroned from the position and blamed it on his antics after becoming the CEO of Twitter.

While one user said that the left could "now move on," others said that he would be the richest person again as this was just a temporary shock.

Matt Wallace @MattWallace888 Elon Musk would still be the richest man on earth right now if he didn’t spend 44 billion on Twitter to save free speech. He did that for us! Elon Musk would still be the richest man on earth right now if he didn’t spend 44 billion on Twitter to save free speech. He did that for us!

Brown Eyed Susan @smc429 @MayoIsSpicyy But he may very well be in the running for most repulsive male on the planet, along with Steven Miller, Matt Gaetz and Don Jr. @MayoIsSpicyy But he may very well be in the running for most repulsive male on the planet, along with Steven Miller, Matt Gaetz and Don Jr.

Duty To Warn 🔉 @duty2warn Elon Musk has tweeted himself out of being the world’s richest man, losing 100 billion dollars this year. That’s about 100 million a tweet.

Keep tweeting, moron. Elon Musk has tweeted himself out of being the world’s richest man, losing 100 billion dollars this year. That’s about 100 million a tweet. Keep tweeting, moron.

Wacko🎖️ @prettyboywacko Elon Musk is no longer the Richest man alive. Elon Musk is no longer the Richest man alive. https://t.co/bAcAFYheKx

Tony Shnark @AnthonyShnark Elon is officially the world’s richest Nazi Elon is officially the world’s richest Nazi

Donhammed Trumpistan @kevinwitvliet00 I'm not the richest man in the world, but, neither is Elon, and that makes me happy I'm not the richest man in the world, but, neither is Elon, and that makes me happy

Scott Walter, PhD @GoingBallistic5 Elon is no longer World's richest man. I guess the left can move on now. Elon is no longer World's richest man. I guess the left can move on now.

Elon Musk got booed at Dave Chappelle's show

Elon Musk appeared on Dave Chappelle's San Francisco show on December 11, 2022, and his appearance saw some mixed reactions from the audience. Chappelle introduced the new Twitter CEO as the richest man in the world.

While there were some cheers for Musk, he was also met with several boos and Musk asked Chappelle if he had been expecting the reaction from the audience.

matt @mattxiv elon musk getting boo’ed by thousands of people at dave chappelle’s show last night… a little treat to start your week elon musk getting boo’ed by thousands of people at dave chappelle’s show last night… a little treat to start your week https://t.co/QRHnOwyGG5

In response, Chappelle told Musk that it seemed like some of the people booing him must be the ones that he had fired.

Elon Musk has garnered severe backlash over the past few weeks for firing most of his Twitter staff and due to concerns about the platform's moderation policy. In the video circulating on social media, Chappelle is heard saying:

"All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats in the stadium.”

Ever since Musk completed his $44 billion deal and bought Twitter, he has been under scrutiny for his behavior.

He has fired the top executives on the platform and also asked his employees to sign a document called "Twitter 2.0" with long and strenuous working hours. Musk is extremely active on the social media platform and regularly favors the right-wing political ideologies.

Within days of him taking charge of Twitter, controversial rapper Kanye West and former American president Donald Trump returned to the platform. This garnered severe backlash. Meanwhile, several celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, Gigi Hadid, Shonda Rhimes and Jim Carrey left the social media platform.

