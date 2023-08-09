“Still in tears”: Heather and Bogart steal hearts in AGT season 18 episode 10

The captivating stage of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 witnessed an extraordinary tale of courage and companionship in the latest episode, titled Auditions 9. Among the array of mesmerizing performances, Heather and her three-legged pit bull mix Bogart stepped into the spotlight, leaving an inedible mark on the hearts of both judges and fans alike.

During the two-hour showcase in the final set of auditions on August 8, an array of talented individuals and groups stepped onto the stage.

Among them was the captivating duo of Heather and Bogart, who stole hearts with their tricks and agility-infused performance, igniting a wave of well-deserved fan reactions. As AGT fans took to social media to commend such performance, one even wrote how moved they felt after seeing it.

"I love me some Bogart": AGT fans in awe of Heather and Bogart's performance in episode 10 of season 18

As the curtains rose on the final night of auditions for season 18, all eyes were drawn to Heather and her steadfast canine partner.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Heather, a passionate 30-year-old advocate for animals, took to the stage with Bogart, her three-legged pit bull. Thier mission was as heartwarming as it was audacious: To showcase to America that life's challenges cannot diminish the resilience of a spirited dog's heart.

In the episode, Heather said:

"We want to show America that dogs can go through anything and still go out and do what they love."

Watching the duo's performance play out on the stage. AGT fans took to Twitter to pour in all their love in the form of affectionate and inspired words.

Rachel @rachel_am_i #AGT Bogart's story made me cry. Then watching him have so much fun made me cry. Looking at that bump on his front leg made me cry bc I don't want it to be cancer

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Heather and Bogart were amazing loved hearing the story of how he overcame cancer he's a cutie dog too #AGT

Wesley 👁️👄👁️ Massey @Saiwmass The best dog acts are the ones where the dog is obviously enjoying himself. It looked like Bogart was having a blast! #AGT

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Wow, That was an amazing performance by heather and bogart, They are amazing and incredible during the audition, And bogart is very special, Her dog is very talented #AGT

AGT's canine performer Bogart battled cancer soon after getting rescued by Heather

Rescued from a potentially tragic fate at a kill shelter in 2017, Bogart found his forever home with Heather.

Their journey together faced a profound challenge when a cancerous tumor emerged on Bogart's leg, necessitating a life-altering amputation. This setback, however, wasn't the end of their journey. Instead, it marked the beginning of a chapter filled with unyielding determination and boundless love as they took on the show.

In their AGT audition, Bogart danced through an intricate obstacle course, displaying a level of agility that transcended his physical limitation. The judges were left spellbound by the performance as Heidi Klum went on to predict that the duo will become an instant sensation on the show. Simon Cowell couldn't help but be enamored by Bogart's charm and overall performance.

Sofia Vergara, deeply moved by the act, praised them for embodying qualities of heartwarming inspiration. Howie Mandel declared them worthy of progressing to the next round, a sentiment cemented by their unanimous "yes" votes.

Now with the ninth round of auditions culminating, the spotlight will shift to the impending live performances, set to commence on Tuesday, August 22.

The next episode of AGT season 18 is set to air on August 15, 2023.