Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming thriller movie, Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The film centers around two best friends, Magen and Heidi. Heidi is pregnant and mysteriously disappears with her newborn daughter after childbirth, following which authorities begin to suspect Magen.

Here's Lifetime's official description of the film:

''Based on a true story of best friends Magen (Emily Osment) and Heidi (Anna Hopkins) who have known each other for a decade. Pretending to be pregnant at the same time as her friend, Magen makes the journey from Houston to Austin to be by Heidi’s side once she learns she is ready to give birth.''

The synopsis further reads,

''However, when Heidi goes missing with her newborn daughter just a few weeks after giving birth, suspicions about Magen’s loyalty and her true intentions are questioned. Authorities begin to suspect that she is hiding a huge secret as they begin to uncover her twisted and elaborate plan.''

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard stars Emily Osment and Anna Hopkins in the lead roles, along with many others playing important supporting characters.

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard cast list - Who stars in Lifetime's new thriller movie?

1) Emily Osment as Magen

Emily Osment essays the role of Magen in Lifetime's Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard. Magen is Heidi's best friend, who travels to Austin from Houston to be with her as she's pregnant. But she's suspected by authorities after Heidi goes missing just a few weeks following the birth of her child.

Magen's journey forms the core of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film. Viewers can expect Emily Osment to deliver a powerful performance.

Her other notable acting credits include A Very Merry Bridesmaid, Almost Family, and Christmas Wonderland, among many more.

2) Anna Hopkins as Heidi Broussard

Anna Hopkins dons the role of Heidi in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Heidi Broussard is pregnant and her best friend, Magen, travels to Houston to be with her till she gives birth. But she goes missing with her baby after delivery, following which Magen is suspected by the police.

Their relationship lies at the heart of the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how it pans out over the course of the narrative.

Anna Hopkins is known for her appearances in Tin Can, Pretty Hard Cases, and Is There a Killer in My Family?, among many more.

3) Ian Lake

Ian Lake is also part of the cast of Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard. Details about his character are not currently known, but he's set to play a crucial role.

Viewers might recognize him from Star Trek: Discovery, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story, and many more films and TV shows.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features Briar Nole in a key role. Viewers can expect the film to be a character-driven and atmospheric thriller, similar in tone to other Lifetime drama films.

Don't miss Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard on Lifetime on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET.