Stone Cold Takes on America release date and air time

Those who love WWE are in for a big surprise as one of the all-time greats, Steve Austin is set to host a new documentary series, Stone Cold Takes on America on A&E. The upcoming show is part of A&E's partnership with WWE. The brand-new show will premiere on Sunday, April 30 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Besides sharing his achievements and experiences of his time in the ring, he will also shed light on what he missed while concentrating on his career. His life will be the focus of this series, and fans will get a glimpse into how he rose to the top and what the future has in store for him.

Fans can expect the star to try flying a helicopter, rafting, bartending, and more in Stone Cold Takes on America

A few clips of Steve Austin trying different challenges while overcoming obstacles in his path were released online. The trailer for Stone Cold Takes on America saw the star attempting drift racing, flying a helicopter, hosting a TV news show, bowling, working at a drive-thru, axe-throwing, bartending, and rafting. Throughout the video, he was seen either in the desert or on ice, confirming that he will be seen visiting several locations.

As part of the upcoming show, fans will also get to see some unseen footage of Austin's old and new life. The title will also feature some classic WWE moments. It will also see the famous personality taking on challenges that he missed out on in his personal life.

The description of Stone Cold Takes on America reads:

“For over two decades, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer.”

It continues:

“In 'Stone Cold Takes on America,' Austin hits the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin can.”

Austin made his debut in professional wrestling at the end of 1989

Austin, whose real name is Steven James Anderson, was born in Austin, Texas, on December 18, 1964. Among the nicknames he earned were The Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold, The Bionic Redneck, and 'Stunning' Steve Williams. After playing football for North Texas State University, he trained at Chris Adams' wrestling school. He made his debut in professional wrestling at the end of 1989, after a year of training.

In December 1995, he joined WWF, which is now known as WWE, under the name Stunning Steve Austin. The last time Austin wrestled was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens in 2022.

He has appeared on a number of television shows, including Notsam Wrestling (2020), Drew & A (2020), and WWF SmackDown! (1999), The Best of WWE: Austin 3:16 (2022), Brock Lesnar and Joe Anoa'i in WrestleMania 38 (2022), and WWE 2K23 (2023), among others.

Fans are now excited to watch Stone Cold Takes on America featuring Steve Austin on Sunday, April 30 at 10 pm ET/PT on A&E. Steve Austin, Stijn Bakkers, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Mike Nichols, Heather Olander, and Craig Piligian are the executive producers of the show.

Poll : 0 votes