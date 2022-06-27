What time will Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution air on A&E? Release date, plot and more about Kevin Hart's docuseries

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution, an upcoming two-part docuseries, is scheduled to premiere on A&E Network. It will examine the development of Black Comedy and comedians who have utilized satirical humour to question and uncover social injustices. At the same time, the series will be explaining the experience of Blacks in the US.

The two-part docuseries, Right to Offend, will debut on A&E on June 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and June 30 at the same time.

A&E @AETV Dick Gregory paved the way for many Black comedians. Catch this game-changing moment and many more on #RightToOffend : the Black Comedy Revolution, a two-night event premiering Wednesday, June 29 at 9/8c on A&E. Dick Gregory paved the way for many Black comedians. Catch this game-changing moment and many more on #RightToOffend: the Black Comedy Revolution, a two-night event premiering Wednesday, June 29 at 9/8c on A&E. https://t.co/nE64RqInWo

The docuseries will be helmed by Mario Diaz and Jessica Sheriff, alongside TIME Studios and Kevin Hart's HartBeat and will take a fresh look at Black Comedy. It will do so by chronicling the growth and societal awareness of daring comedians who choose to create a form of art opposing the limitations that they face on a regular basis.

Directed and executive produced by Diaz and Sheriff, the limited series is produced by Time Studios along with the studio's executive producers. They are Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, and Alexa Conway.

Furthermore, the executive producers team from HartBeat includes Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Pookey Wigington, and Mike Stein. Meanwhilem those for A&E include Brad Abramson and Elaine Frontain Bryant.

Here's everything you need to know about the two-part docuseries.

Exploring the Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution details ahead of its A&E premiere

Right to Offend includes interviews with a number of the greatest comedians in history, along with a decent stash of never-before-seen footage. It explores the struggles that many black artists have had to overcome in order to gain wider acclaim.

Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, W. Kamau Bell, Michael Che, Steve Harvey, Sherri Shepherd, Wayne Brady, Aisha Tyler, Amber Ruffin, and Katt Williams are among the people interviewed.

The official synopsis of the docuseries states:

"The series examines Black comedy through a unique lens, tracing the evolution and social awakening of the courageous comedians who dared to push against the constraints of their time and spoke truth to power."

A&E @AETV Do you agree with @IAmSteveHarvey ? Get ready because the premiere of #RightToOffend : The Black Comedy Revolution is coming at you this Wednesday, at 9/8c, only on A&E. Do you agree with @IAmSteveHarvey ? Get ready because the premiere of #RightToOffend: The Black Comedy Revolution is coming at you this Wednesday, at 9/8c, only on A&E. https://t.co/2gjpV4nKvf

The docuseries starts at the very beginning, with the civil rights movement's Redd Foxx, Moms Mabley, and Dick Gregory, and Richard Pryor's roar in the 70s. It goes through the influence of In Living Color and Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle in the 2000s. It then moves on to ground-breaking contemporary comedians and artists like Key & Peele, Issa Rae, Amber Ruffin, and Tiffany Haddish.

Right to Offend will examine the unique position these performers hold in our culture as artists and reliable entertainers who engage audiences in their own unique manner.

The four-hour series will feature interviews with some of the greatest comic geniuses of all time. It will also have a rich collection of archive footage that illustrates the personal tales and difficulties endured by many artists in gaining more acceptance and opening the doors to a realistic portrayal of the Black experience.

Right to Offend will also look at how different generations of comedians expanded the groundwork laid by their forebearers. It will look at how they worked on this to assit comedy in making progressing and flourishing as a tool for societal transformation and to fight for a clearer view as a Black person in the US.

A&E is setting the ground for the premiere of the special docueries Right to Offend on Tuesday, June 29, 2022.

