Stone Cold Takes on America season 1 release date and air time on A&E

A new series, Stone Cold Takes on America, is about to premiere. Throughout the show, Stone Cold Steve Austin, a multi-time champion and WWE Hall of Famer will perform various adventures he has missed throughout his wrestling career.

Prior to this, he appeared on shows such as Straight Up Steve Austin and The Broken Skull Sessions. According to Gulf News, Austin himself shared the following about the show, Stone Cold Takes on America:

“It’s about doing different things in America and doing some of the things that I’ve always wanted to do. Like almost anything in life, to reach a high level, you sacrifice a lot of stuff … It sounded like a great idea to go do a lot of bucket list items.”

On Sunday, April 30, at 10 p.m. ET, A&E will premiere season 1 of the show. During the first look, Austin is seen trying to drive up and over Nevada's Sand Mountain, while in between saying:

“On one hand, I know I can do it. On the other hand, I don't know how well I can do it.”

He added:

“Nervous is not the word, living up to expectations would be the best way I can phrase it."

The upcoming season of Stone Cold Takes On America featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin has a lot to offer fans

Austin will be seen driving his RV on the show and meeting his fans who will be pushing him out of his comfort zone and will challenge him to take epic adventures during the show.

The synopsis for season 1 of Stone Cold Takes On America mentions the following:

“Because of giving more than 20 years to the squared circle, Steve Austin sacrificed many adventures life had to offer. “Stone Cold Takes on America” will see him making up for his lost time by hitting the road in his RV.”

It continues:

“Throughout the journey, The Texas Rattlesnake will get out of his comfort zone and accept many fan challenges. The show will combine his old and new life with the help of old footage and his own stories.”

Additionally, some details about the first two episodes have been released. The first episode of the show will feature numerous adventures that Stone Cold has never experienced before. Among the many activities he will learn are the art of cocktail creation and riding the rim of a 600-foot-high sand mountain.

Afterward, Austin will be seen performing different stunts, including driving through a fast-food bistro window, RVing over to an ax-throwing location, and more in the second episode.

During an interview with Fox News Digital recently, Austin shared a few things about this upcoming season of Stone Cold Takes On America, including:

“Well, one of the things you would sit there and laugh at – taking someone’s order at a steakhouse, waiting tables for an evening when I did not know the menu. Here’s the thing, the show is called ‘Stone Cold Takes on America."

He also stated:

“You know, I’ve lived my life as Steve Austin so you know I’m not going up to your table and throwing down a menu, saying if you wanna order a steak gimme a hell yeah. I don’t have that shell of protective armor ‘Stone Cold’ provided me. That’s not what I’m doing during the show.”

This Sunday, April 30, at 10 p.m. ET, Stone Cold Takes On America season 1 will air on A&E.

