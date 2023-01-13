"Stop adultifying Black children!": The Parent Test fans slam Dennis for being too strict on his 8-year-old son

ABC aired The Parent Test season 1 episode 3, You Have to Make a Superhuman, on Thursday, January 12, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, the parents were presented with two different challenges. One involved the kids going rock climbing to see how parents react when their child is in a difficult situation, while the second one involved the kids navigating the directions while the parents drove a car to an ice cream parlor.

Dennis, a high-achievement-style parent, wanted his kid to be the smartest person in the room. His eight-year-old son Elan was being taught four languages and was involved in many after-school activities as Dennis wanted him to achieve "black excellence" as an African-American kid.

In a clip, Dennis was seen shouting at Elan to "stop being precious" and jump into a pool with the other kids.

Other parents were shocked at the rock climbing challenge where Dennis said that he would be disappointed in his kid if he gave up the challenge. Elan was able to reach the highest spot and Dennis said that he knew that his son was capable of anything.

Other parents were concerned that Elan was very much dependent on exterior validation.

The other parents asked Dennis about his big, clean house and he explained how his child thought that only white people were supposed to live in big houses. So, he changed his decision to stay in a small house and bought a big one.

Another parent cried after hearing this and felt that Dennis was trying to raise a superhuman as he tried to prepare Elan for the world.

In the second challenge, Elan was easily able to read a map, unlike other kids, and the parents felt that he was being raised too soon.

The Parent Test fans agreed with other parents and asked Dennis to "stop adultifying black children."

Josie is querying! @josie2k Dennis isn't raising a Black man, he's raising a Black boy! Stop adultifying Black children! He's a kid, let him be a gotdamn kid! #TheParentTest

The Parent Test fans slam Dennis as he does not let his child behave like a kid

Parents felt that Dennis was not letting his son experience the innocence of his childhood. The Parent Test fans agreed with the other parents and asked Dennis not to be too hard on Elan just because he was African-American.

Marielle @TheNolaChick I understand (as best as I can as a white woman) where Dennis is coming from. He wants his son to have advantages in the world he's going to be living in. But he should balance it a little bit with letting the kid be a kid. #TheParentTest

Chill @CHill_cuz Dennis makes perfect sense. But the wording was wrong. No I'm not going to be disappointed but I know you are capable of making it to the top! So keep pushing #TheParentTest

zora knee-hurting @visualbynature You're an adult way longer than you're allowed to experience childhood so I hope the strict family can acknowledge that and let Elan have more fun and not be so authoritarian all the time. #TheParentTest

Halo @caribisland23 Who cares about white ppl having larger houses? Stop comparing and be the best you for yourself. #TheParentTest

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 I'm still trying to figure out why Elan needs to be fluent in Croatian? I can understand Mandarin, French etc but Croatian?? Lol #TheParentTest

pgw77 @pgw77 @ParentTestABC I agree in a sense. But the key word is "your" best. Not my best, not daddy's best or your brother's best. And kids should be encouraged to find that within, not from external forces or opinions. And to feel good and confident that they have done "their" best. #TheParentTest

What happened on The Parent Test season 1 episode 2?

ABC's description of the episode, titled Stranger Danger, reads:

"Families take on the Fine Dining Challenge and the Home Alone Challenge; parents help their kids adapt to unfamiliar situations; the kids are met with an unexpected visitor."

Last week on The Parent Test, the participants were involved in a “Stranger Danger” challenge where the kids had to respond to a stranger knocking on their house's door and wanting to get in in the absence of their parents.

Only the Wynns family was able to get through the challenge, as their kids refused to open the door for a stranger. Every other child opened the door without asking their parents.

The Maghen-Dekels family refused to show others their video of the experiment as they felt that the incident was triggering, considering the fact that their children let a stranger walk into their house.

Other than that, the parents were also involved in a Fine Dining Challenge, where the kids were exposed to unfamiliar food and a different environment in a restaurant.

The Leong parents tried to force their daughter to try a new cuisine while others let their children relax and bought them the food they wanted.

ABC airs fresh episodes of The Parent Test every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

