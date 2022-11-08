''Stop making money with serial killers'': Twitter furious as Netflix renews Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher

Netflix has recently renewed its hit true crime drama series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for two more seasons. The show explores the life and crimes of notorious cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Netflix @netflix Following the record-breaking success of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan will create two more installments that will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society.



With Dahmer's story completed in the first season, the streaming giant is planning to turn the series into an anthology as it ''will create two more installments that will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society.''

Netflix has also renewed another true crime drama, The Watcher, for a second season. The series is based on the true story of the Brannock family who, after moving to their new house in New Jersey, start getting creepy letters from a stalker.

🏳️‍🌈GameWave🏳️‍🌈 @OffiGameWave @netflix Stop making money with serial killers who should get no attention and give us more seasons of actual good shows instead of canceling them…

Ever since the announcement of the renewals was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disinterest and disappointment.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on Netflix renewing the two controversial true crime dramas. Fans were mostly outraged over the renewal of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, with some saying the streaming giant is ''profiting off of more victims and their families.''

ً @westsiriss @netflix so y’all are going to be profiting off of more victims and their families… i see y’all didn’t learn from the backlash y’all got the first time. @netflix so y’all are going to be profiting off of more victims and their families… i see y’all didn’t learn from the backlash y’all got the first time.

🍑 @cartttooon @netflix I swear y’all read sth online and just roll with it. Have you ever done fact-checking lol they DID ask family for permission, no one bothered to answer. Also, it’s not the first movie/series about Jeffrey Dahmer and surely not the first one about a serial killer. @netflix I swear y’all read sth online and just roll with it. Have you ever done fact-checking lol they DID ask family for permission, no one bothered to answer. Also, it’s not the first movie/series about Jeffrey Dahmer and surely not the first one about a serial killer.

maT. @_DoBronxs_ @netflix Please ask the family victims if it’s actually okay this time. Thanks! @netflix Please ask the family victims if it’s actually okay this time. Thanks!

project starfire ♤ @dansensolsens @netflix Or you could let the families rest and stop making these horrible people famous. Anything for a quick check right? @netflix Or you could let the families rest and stop making these horrible people famous. Anything for a quick check right?

I just don't get it @netflix Why is Netflix so obsessed with real-life monstrous figures?I just don't get it @netflix Why is Netflix so obsessed with real-life monstrous figures?I just don't get it

Cesario @90sVibe420 @netflix STOP making shows that glorify serial killers ! You are adding to the violence and sadistic behavior @netflix STOP making shows that glorify serial killers ! You are adding to the violence and sadistic behavior

michaela @missmichaela7 @netflix This is despicable news. Exploiting victims stories because of “record breaking success” when you could just lean into your really great fiction shows that hurt no one instead of canceling them. Winx, the society, first kill, wu assassins, space force, archive 81 the list goes on @netflix This is despicable news. Exploiting victims stories because of “record breaking success” when you could just lean into your really great fiction shows that hurt no one instead of canceling them. Winx, the society, first kill, wu assassins, space force, archive 81 the list goes on

The Watcher and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story were massively successful, despite the latter generating a huge controversy. Both shows are helmed by noted filmmakers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The duo have previously worked together on Glee.

A quick look at Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher

The limited series delves deep into the early life of Jeffrey Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Monster, as it chronicles his transition into one of the country's most notorious serial killers. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''From the Emmy award winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.''

The show created massive controversy, with some critics and viewers slamming it for glorying the cannibal murderer. Some, however, praised the show's writing and thematic ambitions.

The series stars Evan Peters in the lead role as Jeffrey Dahmer. Peters received unanimous praise from audiences and critics for his portrayal of the character. His other acting credits include American Horror Story, Mare of Easttown, and the X-Men franchise.

The Watcher, based on a true story, focuses on a couple who move to their dream house in New Jersey. Their lives however turn into nightmares after they start receiving creepy letters from a stalker.

The show received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, but it was widely watched by viewers on the platform. It features Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in the lead roles along with Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, and Joe Mantello, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

You can watch Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher on Netflix.

