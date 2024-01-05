“Stop taking it to social media”: NLE Choppa challenging Blueface to a boxing match sparks mixed reactions online

NLE Choppa, the American rapper has challenged Blueface to a boxing match as a clapback for Blue dissing him on his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis' new song Barbie (Remix). He took to X, formerly Twitter, early Thursday, January 4, 2023, tagging Blue, and said:

"Let’s box @bluefacebleedem Who can set up celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a n*gg* that put his hands on em anyway!"

NLE challenges Blueface to a boxing match. (Images via X/@nlechoppa1)

The Memphis native also referenced Blueface’s history of alleged domestic violence against women, as per XXL. Netizens have reacted to the feud between the two rappers, mocking them for taking their fight to social media instead of reaching an agreement in real life.

NLE Choppa challenges Blueface to boxing match after he was name-dropped on the Barbie (Remix) track

Marissa Da'NaeBryson LaShun Potts, known professionally as NLE Choppa, was mentioned in a song by Blueface's fiancé Jaidyn Alexis. The track Barbie (Remix) featuring the Thotina rapper was released on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, name-dropped various celebrities in the song, including Offset, Cardi B, Soulja Boy, and NLE Choppa, as per Hip Hop Dx. He rapped about the 21-year-old rapper:

"Oh, N-L-E baby mama wanna hit/ Why you lying ’bout the number, b*tch? You know I got the digits/ I ain’t never pulled it out and ain’t have a b*tch to kiss it."

The call-out followed a heated back-and-forth between the two rappers on X, formerly Twitter, which resulted in Choppa challenging Blueface to a boxing match. NLE Choppa first wrote on X in a since-deleted post:

"I hit you personally to stop speaking on me I thought shit was understood. Bet that [handshake emoji].”

In response, The Crazy In Love star replied by calling NLE a "Muslim vegan". Blueface also claimed NLA rapped about him to get ahead in his career. He wrote:

"N*gg*s rap about my wesydes all year long and mad when I rap about his. She decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance she entered the chat nobody safe. I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry [handshake emoji] squabble up or shut up."

Blueface also spoke about NLE Choppa's baby mama, Marissa Da'Nae. Choppa and her have a son together named Chozen Wone. The Thotina rapper wrote in two separate posts:

"I KNO NLE baby momma wanna hit [circus tent emoji]. I put lil bro on anyway [yawning emoji]."

On December 4, 2023, NLE responded to Blue by challenging him to a fight and also mentioned his history of alleged physical abuse against women. Netizens have pointed out that the pair could walk away from the fight and solve their argument offline. Some of the reactions are given below:

Fans have also raised a debate on which rapper would win. Some believe Blueface would win:

However, some put their proverbial money on Choppa:

The Los Angeles rapper has been allegedly accused of physically assaulting his second baby mama, Christian Rock, on several occasions, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Rock has also claimed that her friend March was beaten up by Blue when she was babysitting the former couple's son, Chrisean Malone Jr., as per XXL. Blueface responded to NLA Choppa challenging him to a match on January 4. He wrote on X:

"Finally we got one [fish-hook emoji]"

Their feud initially began when NLE Choppa’s baby mother, Marissa, claimed that Blueface was trying to hit on her at a party. In an Instagram Live in December, Da’Nae said the rapper got angry with her when she rejected his efforts and mentioned that she’s friends with his ex-girlfriend Christian Rock, as per Hip Hop Dx. NLE Choppa wrote on X at the time:

"Keep bullying women, that ain’t gone work here. [And] stop snitching that ain’t very SY of you P.S. shotta flow 7 out now too."

There has been no definite date set for a boxing match between Choppa and Blueface.