What did NLE Choppa say about BlueFace? Rapper responds to Chrisean Rock’s baby daddy’s claims

American rapper NLE Choppa recently accused Blueface of trying to get with his child's mother, Marissa Da'Nae. His baby mama had initially claimed the same on an Instagram live with Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock.

Choppa exchanged several tweets as Blueface claimed he had been receiving calls from the former all day. NLE responded:

"Keep bullying women, that ain’t gone work here n stop snitching that ain’t very SY of you P.S. shotta flow 7 out now too."

Expand Tweet

The rapper was referring to Blue allegedly insulting Marissa. The 21-year-old also mentioned his new song Shotta Flow 7 which was released on December 7, 2023, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Disclaimer: This article contains videos and social media content of celebrities that readers may find rude, lewd, or generally offensive. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blueface and NLE Choppa trade shots after Marissa Da'Nae claims former tried to talk to her

Expand Tweet

Bryson LaShun Potts, known professionally as NLE Choppa, recently had a back-and-forth with a fellow controversial rapper Blueface, born Jonathan Jamall Porter. The pair exchanged tweets with each other after Bryson commented on a post of his baby mama, Marissa Da'Nae, talking about an encounter with Blue.

Jonathan posted a screenshot of NLE Choppa's comment on December 11, 2023, saying:

"He tinder call him didddddddy."

Bryson was calling out Blue for not having the proverbial charm to sway his baby mama as he got rejected by her, according to XXL. Porter, on the other hand, tweeted,

NLE Choppa also confirmed the story by reposting Chrisean Rock's now-deleted clip about Marissa and Blue's meeting. He wrote, quoting his lyric from the new single Shotta Flow 7:

"I was MIA like Chrisean tooth back letting loose like a N*gg* had to poot."

He was referring to Rock's missing tooth after she got into an altercation with Jonathan's first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis in 2020, as per HipHopDx.

Expand Tweet

On Monday, December 11, 2023, Blueface claimed NLE Choppa was trying to contact him the entire day, to reportedly get to the bottom of his conversation with Marissa, as per Hot New Hip Hop. He added in a different tweet:

"He hopped on that no rizz train till he seen I had that number now I’m his shotta flow remix friend [laughing emoji] don’t call me about no b*tch boy."

Jonathan was referring to the incident and explained that he did indeed get NLE Choppa's baby mama's number. Bryson's baby mama has, however, accused Blue of getting her phone number by looking through phone records and calling her several times, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The whole ordeal began with Chrisean Rock getting on a live with Marissa on December 10, 2023. Rock explained the incident with Blue, saying:

"He pulled me to the side, he asked me what my name was. I told him, 'I'm not interested. I know your baby moms'...And I was like, 'You know my baby daddy.' He was like, 'Who your baby daddy?' And I told him...He was like, 'You gon' choose my baby mama over me?' And I was like, 'Yeah.'"

NLE Choppa has since apologized and clarified to Chrisean Rock that he was not making fun of her tooth. He posted a video of him dancing with his shorts below his waistline, to his song, Shotta Flow 7. The clip had "Was Not Dissing Chrisean" written on it, with the caption:

"@chrisean You Know I’m Scared Of You 😒😂 “SHOTTA FLOW 7” OUT NOW, LINK IN BIO !"

Marissa Da'Nae and NLE Choppa have a son named Chozen Wone. Chrisean Rock and Blueface welcomed their son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. on September 3, 2023, as per XXL.