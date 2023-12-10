“They would be cute together”: NLE Choppa explaining he isn’t dissing Chrisean Rock in a new song makes fans shipping them together

Earlier this week, NLE Choppa dropped his new single, Shotta Flow 7, where he mentions American rapper Chrisean Rock in one of the lines. The lyric allegedly seems to take a dig at her missing tooth.

The first line in the first verse of the song said:

"I was missin' the action like Chrisean tooth."

Chrisean Rock reacted to the lyric by commenting on a clip of the lyrics on Instagram.

"This is so random ppl will just mention me saying anything."

After Chrisean responded to the song, NLE took to Instagram to point out that his intention wasn't to diss the rapper. On December 9, NLE Choppa posted a video on Instagram of him dancing around with the caption:

"Was Not Dissin Chrisean. @chrisean You Know I'm Scared Of You."

His comment left fans shipping them together and calling them cute.

Fans think the two would look cute together (image via @xoxo.biglo on Instagram)

"He been crushing on her hard": Netizens ship Chrisean Rock and NLE Choppa

Netizens took to social media to react to the incident. While some said the NLE Choppa has been crushing on her and that's the reason why he included her in the song, others dissed Chrisean Rock and called her a bully.

Some also pointed out that the rapper does not need everyone to like her, while others said that she didn't get offended and didn't take it as a diss.

A fan thinks NLE is crushing on Rock (image via @llethabellissimo on Instagram)

A user finds the lyrics hilarious (image via @ucantstop_destiny on Instagram)

Another user believes that Rock will fight anybody (Image via @thaatbitcch2 on Instagram)

Netizens find Chrisean funny (Image via @sevynminsofheaven on Instagram)

Netizen diss Rock and call her a "bully" (image via @i_am_msshollywoodnyc on Instagram)

A fan claims that people are using Rock for clout (image via @golden.slugsxx on Instagram)

Rock commented on NLE's post and said:

"Idk why you scared of me... I don't care about you using my name Im just saying every time ppl use my name in a song it's random."

Chrisean is in the midst of an ongoing internet battle with her ex-boyfriend, Blueface, after the latter allegedly kidnapped their baby. The feud started after Blueface posted about having to go pick up the child and calling Chrisean Rock a "bad mother." He also said that Rock left the child with a babysitter while she was on a date.

The two have been firing shots at each other, with Chrisean Rock calling Blueface a "demon" in her recent tweets and the latter claiming that he isn't the baby daddy of the child.