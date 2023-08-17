NLE Choppa: How many kids does the rapper have revealed as he welcomes son with Marissa Da’Nae

Memphis-based rapper NLE Choppa welcomed his son with his on-and-off partner Marissa Da’Nae on Wednesday, August 16. The 20-year-old rapper took to social media platforms to share the heartwarming news with his fans.

NLE is also a father to his three-year-old daughter Clover, born on June 20, 2020. NLE shares his firstborn, Clover, with his ex-girlfriend Mariah. Previously, in March 2022, the rapper announced that he and Marissa went through a miscarriage.

Expand Tweet

However, the two now appear grateful and happy as they became parents to their son. The rapper, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, shared his son’s name, Chozen Wone Da’Shun Potts, along with small glimpses of the baby via a post on X.

NLE Choppa also explained the meaning behind his son's name on his Instagram stories and wrote that the baby's name is spiritual, special, and unique. The rapper continued that "Chozen" meant someone who is picked by God and is God's favorite. He added that the name also meant "zenful energy."

NLE Choppa shares the meaning behind his son's name. (Image via Instagram/@nlechoppamusic)

He continued to explain Chozen's middle name, saying that "Wone" signified the fact that his son won at life and was the "chosen one." The rapper and Marissa chose "Da'Shun" as a portmanteau of his middle name, Lashun," and Marissa's middle name, "Da'Nae."

"Potts - of course my last name lol," NLE concluded.

NLE Choppa celebrates the arrival of his son along with Marissa Da'Nae

The rapper has shared a series of snippets and short clips on Instagram to express his excitement surrounding the arrival of his newborn. He wrote on Instagram that Chozen is the best gift he has received from God this year.

In some of the snaps that he shared, NLE was being goofy, so he asked viewers to excuse his humor in the caption, explaining that he had to be a comedian since Marissa was in a lot of pain.

The first photo is of the rapper lying down on the hospital bed with his son sleeping on his chest wrapped in blankets while multiple Polaroid photos are strewn next to them, which are likely photos clicked during or after Chozen's birth.

NLE also shared a short clip of Chozen's circumcision and one where Marissa was probably throwing up. The rapper probably got negative feedback for such videos, but afterward, in his story, NLE wrote that Marissa told him to post the video online and that people should know how to take jokes.

The last photo on the post showed Chozen gripping NLE's index finger with his small hand while he was held by Marissa. Fans showered the rapper with congratulatory messages and expressed their happiness for both NLE and Marissa.

NLE Choppa showers his gratitude on his daughter Clover

Earlier in July, the rapper shared a series of photos and videos with his daughter, Clover, in which he was seen spending time with her. Back in May, NLE Choppa wrote a lengthy caption dedicated to his daughter, where he referred to her as his "Angel."

NLE Choppa shared that Clover changed his life and was the reason behind his spiritual awakening. He elaborated that his life needed longevity so that he could be in his daughter's life. The rapper thanked Clover for catalyzing his maturity.

"You Are The Reason I Want Better, You Are The Reason I Love, You Are The Reason I LIVE. Before You Was Here I Was Contemplating Suicide, When I Found Out You Were Conceiving You Gave Me Something To Not Only Look Forward To, But Something To Live For!" he continued.

NLE Choppa called his daughter his "Little Goddess" and thanked her for saving his life and also wrote that he would be forever indebted to her and would owe everything to her.