What does Chozen Wone mean? NLE Choppa explains baby name as he welcomes a son with Marissa Da'Nae

American rapper NLE Choppa recently became a father to another son he had with Marissa Da'Nae. They have named the newborn Chozen Wone Da'Shun Potts. Choppa wrote in his Instagram Story that "Chozen" refers to something that has been chosen by God, while Wone means "the chosen one.'"

The rapper also posted some pictures and videos on his Instagram page, which featured his preparation to welcome the baby. One of the pictures featured the newborn lying on the chest of Choppa. The rapper wrote in the caption that the baby is the best gift that he has received from God this year.

Choppa and Da'Nae have another child, Clover, together, who was born in June 2020. The duo were supposed to have another child but they lost the baby to a miscarriage, as they revealed in an Instagram post.

NLE Choppa explains the name of his newborn son in his Instagram story

NLE Choppa and Marissa Da'Nae are currently celebrating as they have welcomed another child after losing a baby to miscarriage. The journey that the duo went through to have another baby is known to his fans and followers, and while fans have been sharing their best wishes for them, Choppa revealed the meaning behind the baby's name.

As mentioned earlier, Choppa and Da'Nae have selected the name Chozen Wone Da'Shun Potts for the baby. The singer shared a statement on his Instagram story, where he explained the name of the baby.

NLE Choppa explains the name of his baby (Image via nlechoppamusic/Instagram)

He started by writing that his baby's name is "special, spiritual and unique." He continued:

"Chozen – Picked by God, Gods favorite and also zenful energy. W (One) – He already 'won'tat life, and hes also the chosen 'one.' Da'Shun – My middle name is Lashun, Marissa's is Da'Nae Potts – of course my last name lol."

Choppa's videos featured him revealing that Da'Nae was vomiting in the toilet. In the video, he cracked more jokes while imitating the delivery of the baby in another.

NLE Choppa and Marissa Da'Nae's relationship timeline

Dating rumors of NLE Choppa and Marissa Da'Nae went viral in 2021. Choppa later shared some pictures featuring Da'Nae through Instagram, where they were spotted hanging out together. However, there is no information available on when and where the duo first met.

Marissa is popular for her appearances in the show Wild 'N Out. She is also the CEO of the retail clothing store Brazy Collections and Lavish Extensions, which has a huge collection of "Grade A HD lace wings."

The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Clover, in June 2020. He shares his first child with his former partner Mariah. The duo were expecting another son, who they had planned to name Seven Da'Shun Potts. According to Da'Nae's Instagram post, she had a miscarriage due to which she lost the second baby.

"Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn't function. But he had pulled me through and I'm thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey."

In other news, Choppa's latest album, Cottonwood 2, was released in April this year. The album's success was marked as its trended on the Billboard charts for several weeks.