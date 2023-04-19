"U really thought he was different": NLE Choppa Marissa Da'Nae drama explained as netizens blast model for IG post

Netizens spared no sympathy for model Marissa Da'Nae after she revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram story, calling out her ex-boyfriend NLE Choppa for missing out on several doctor's appointments. In her IG story, posted on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, a fed-up Da'Nae blasted the 20-year-old rapper for being absent from doctor's appointments, but finding time to take "folks on vegan dates."

She further wrote:

"I had to fly to Texas for help from my family. Idc about money, I need you present. I needed flowers, I needed love. I needed support. I needed you dawg. I still need you my n***a. You good to everybody else, but you literally sh*t on me!"

The model also shared a video showing that they conceived through an IVF process. A few hours after the stories, she claimed that the two never broke up, adding that this was only told to the public so that everyone "would stop sending sh*t" to her and not be in NLE Choppa's "business."

In September 2022, the Capo singer announced his breakup with the then-26-year-old Marissa Da'Nae through a tweet. Da'Nae soon followed up with a tearful Instagram live stream where she explained how the break-up was affecting her.

Tuesday's news came as a shock to internet users as they expected Marissa to be more mature about the situation since she is older.

Netizens slam Marissa Da'Nae for her IG stories, deem the whole fiasco "crazy"

After Marissa Da'Nae's social media meltdown over her pregnancy reveal and NLE Choppa went viral, internet users were quick to criticize the model. Many remarked that it was "crazy" for Marissa Da'Nae to go through an IVF process with someone they aren't in a relationship with.

Others called out the pair's seven-year age gap and explained that the two had different expectations from life. They even pointed out that despite the rapper explicitly stating he wouldn't be "faithful," and was "not ready for a relationship," Marissa Da'Nae went and "fell" for the trap.

Here are some more comments seen online:

Following the public outcry, Marissa Da'Nae shared another Instagram story where she apologized and explained that her actions were done in anger and frustration. She added:

"This is my bed I made, that I gotta lay in. I been by myself, I'll keep doing it by myself."

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa is publicly trying to woo Megan Good, who is 21 years his senior. Good had previously told the rapper that while she was "flattered," he was too young for her.

NLE Choppa is yet to respond to Marissa Da'Nae's claims.

