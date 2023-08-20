Strong Fathers Strong Daughters on GAF: Cast list explored

GAF's drama film, Strong Fathers Strong Daughters, is all set to air on the channel on Monday, August 21, 2023. The film tells the intriguing story of a father and a daughter. When the daughter unexpectedly gets engaged to a missionary, the father tries his best to ensure she remains closer to home, although things don't go as planned. Take a look at GAF's official synopsis of the film:

''In Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters, a wealthy businessman (Bart Johnson) learns of his daughter’s (Carrie Alexander) sudden engagement to a missionary and makes it his mission to make sure she is closer to home. When his efforts go awry, he is forced to reconsider what being a strong father really means.''

Strong Fathers Strong Daughters stars Carrie Alexander in one of the key roles, along with various others portraying signficant supporting characters. The movie is directed by David de Vos and written by Amy Snow, David de Vos, and Meg Meeker. The film is a Pure Flix original, which premiered on the platform in August 2022.

GAF's Strong Fathers Strong Daughters cast list: Carrie Alexander and others to star in drama film

1) Carrie Alexander as Abby Parston

Carrie Alexander stars in the lead role as Abby Parston, a young woman who's engaged to a missionary, in Strong Fathers Strong Daughters. Her father then tries to ensure she remains closer to home. The story focuses mainly on the father-daughter relationship, and it'll be fascinating to watch how Abby's character would be explored in the film.

Carrie looks quite impressive in the film's preview and promises to deliver a charming performance in the movie. Apart from Strong Fathers Strong Daughters, she's known for her appearances in Big Little Lies, The Goldbergs, Austin & Ally, and The Final Rose, to name a few.

2) Bart Johnson as Steve Parston

Bart Johnson essays the role of Steve Parston in the drama film. Steve is Abby's father, who loves her deeply and cares about her. Their complicated equation forms the core of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship pans out over the course of the narrative.

Bart Johnson looks quite impressive in the film's preview, portraying his character's numerous conflicts with remarkable ease. Viewers might recognize Bart Johnson from numerous other TV shows and films like Once I Was Engaged, Young, Stalked, and Pregnant, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and many more.

3) Robyn Lively as Connie Parston

Robyn Lively stars as Connie Parston in Strong Fthers Strong Daughters. Based on the preview, she seems to be playing the role of Abby's mother. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but she'll play a pivotal role in the story.

Robyn Lively has previously starred in Through the Glass Darkly, Cobra Kai, The Good Doctor, and Small Town Crime, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars various other actors in key supporting/minor roles. These include:

Kayla DiVenere as Zoey Parston

Maria Canals-Barrera as Bella Flores

Brandon Prado as Oswaldo Flores

Paul Butcher as Todd

Arden Myrin as Crystal

Don't forget to catch Strong Fathers Strong Daughters on GAF on Monday, August 21, 2023.