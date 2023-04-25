The Goldbergs season 10 episode 21 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The Goldbergs is currently in its tenth and final season and it will air episode 21 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET, exclusively on the ABC TV Network. The upcoming episode has been titled Push It. Adam F. Goldberg is the creator of the long-running ABC show, which has become a fan-favorite over the nine seasons due to its entertaining storylines and likable characters.

Fans of The Goldbergs have been eager to see what the upcoming episode of the show's 10th season has in store for them. They are especially excited after The Goldbergs season 10 episode 20, titled, Uptown Boy, saw some entertaining events including Adam remaking the Uptown Girl music video.

The Goldbergs season 10 episode 21 has been titled, Push It

Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET, the highly awaited episode of the ABC show's tenth and final season is titled Push It. The director and writer for the new episode are yet to be revealed.

The official synopsis for season 10's episode 21, Push It, given by the ABC TV Network, reads as follows:

"Things are finally working out for Adam -- until he receives a letter from NYU that could change everything; when Barry hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it."

The official brief synopsis for episode 21 provides viewers with hints about what the new episode will bring to the table. Needless to say, it is quite clear that the episode will be full of interesting incidents as the audience will see Adam receiving an unexpected letter from New York University. The letter from NYU has the potential to change his life forever.

The new episode will also display Barry worrying about their posse after hearing that the JTP has other friends besides their crew. Thus, the audience is in for an engrossing new episode.

Take a closer look at The Goldbergs season 10 cast members

The cast list for the ABC sitcom's final season includes:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

Judd Hirsch as Ben "Pop-Pop" Goldberg

Tim Meadows as Jon Glascott

Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz

Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee

Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz

Jennifer Irwin as Virginia "Ginzy" Kremp

Noah Munck as "Naked Rob" Smith

Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp

Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz

Dan Fogler as Marvin Goldberg

Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley

Matt Bush as Andy Cogan

Season 10 of the show debuted on ABC on September 21, 2022. The official synopsis for the sitcom, given by the network, states:

"Three siblings navigate what it means to grow up in the colorful, loving Goldberg family in the 1980s."

Fans can watch episode 21 of season 10 of The Goldbergs as it airs exclusively on the ABC TV channel on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes