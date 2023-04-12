The Goldbergs season 10 episode 19 release date, air time, plot, what to expect, and more

Episode 19, of season 10 of The Goldbergs, will air on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Channel. The long-running popular comedy series is currently in its 10th and final season. Created by Adam F. Goldberg, the highly entertaining show has garnered a lot of popularity over the previous nine seasons due to its enthralling storylines.

Fans of The Goldbergs have been quite eager to see how the upcoming episode of the series' final season will unfold. They are especially excited after The Goldbergs season 10 episode 18, titled, Love Shack, saw some pretty enticing sets of incidents. This included Adam finding an intriguing object in Pop-Pop's old place and realizing they have a lot in common.

The Goldbergs season 10 episode 19 has been titled, Flowers for Barry

Scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET, episode 19 of the ABC show's final season has been titled, Flowers for Barry. The director and writer of the episode are yet to be disclosed by the network.

The official brief description for the episode, titled, Flowers for Barry, given by the ABC TV Channel, reads as follows:

"Beverly discovers the complicated world of adult relationships is filled with minefields when she opens her mind to dating; Barry discovers a new passion."

The official synopsis for episode 19 gives the audience clues about the episode and fans can expect another enthralling episode. The new episode will also display Barry getting his hands on a brand new passion. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the upcoming episode will take fans on an exciting and interesting ride on Wednesday.

Take a closer look at The Goldbergs season 10 cast members

The cast list for the ABC show's season 10 includes:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

Judd Hirsch as Ben "Pop-Pop" Goldberg

Tim Meadows as Jon Glascott

Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz

Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz

Jennifer Irwin as Virginia "Ginzy" Kremp

Noah Munck as "Naked Rob" Smith

Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp

Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz

Matt Bush as Andy Cogan

Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley

Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee

Dan Fogler as Marvin Goldberg

The 10th season of the highly-cherished sitcom first aired on September 21, 2022, on ABC Channel. As stated in the official brief description for the series, released by the network:

"Three siblings navigate what it means to grow up in the colorful, loving Goldberg family in the 1980s."

Season one of The Goldbergs aired in September 2013, and since then the show has seen nine new seasons, all of them becoming fan-favorites.

Episode 19 of The Goldbergs season 10, will arrive on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET, exclusively on ABC.

