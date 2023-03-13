"Stunning but it's wrong": Tems slammed for view-blocking audience with Oscars 2023 dress

Nigerian singer Tems was slammed online for wearing a dress that blocked everyone's view behind her.

The 27-year-old wore a puffy white gown with an enormous headpiece at the event held on March 12, 2023, where her co-written song Lift Me Up was nominated for Best Original Song. The song, co-written with Rihanna, was featured in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, fans were quick to note that people around Tems were uncomfortable and unable to view the show since her dramatic headpiece blocked the view.

Screenshot of an Instagram user remarking on Tems' dramatic dress at the 2023 Oscars.

Internet reactions on Tems' 2023 Oscars dress

After the singer's dress at the 2023 Oscars went viral, netizens noticed her sitting in her assigned seat with people around her struggling to watch the show. Several users slammed the singer for being "inconsiderate" to other guests who paid hundreds of dollars to attend the show.

Others slammed her designer for not keeping in mind the setting of the show, saying that the dress wasn't for the Oscars. Meanwhile, some suggested that her dramatic headpiece should have been detachable.

Tolu🌚 @tolu_NP @tuoyotosan11 it's beautiful but not for this occasion... The met gala preferably @tuoyotosan11 it's beautiful but not for this occasion... The met gala preferably

Loving Life💖🎶 @Musica916 @mrmedina Inconsiderate! @TheAcademy should have stipulations on each ticket in regards to obstructing views. Imagine paying hundreds for your ticket and you can't see ANYTHING @mrmedina Inconsiderate! @TheAcademy should have stipulations on each ticket in regards to obstructing views. Imagine paying hundreds for your ticket and you can't see ANYTHING

Isaac Amos @Isaacamos @tuoyotosan11 @BeautyOffi_cial She should know that she needs to sit at the back after wearing that. This is injustice to people seated behind her (Lol) @tuoyotosan11 @BeautyOffi_cial She should know that she needs to sit at the back after wearing that. This is injustice to people seated behind her (Lol)

alex medina @mrmedina I’m cryinnnnnnn



tems got that lady fighting for her life I’m cryinnnnnnn tems got that lady fighting for her life https://t.co/Js06VdbyyU

Naatu Naatu beat Tems' co-written song Lift Me Up at the 2023 Oscars

Telegu movie RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, beating several industrial icons like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Sofia Carson.

At the 95th Academy Awards, Rihanna performed her co-written song Lift Me Up and wooed the audience. The 35-year-old star wore a custom-made Maison Margiela Artisanal dress by John Galliano.

Her performance concluded with a standing ovation from the audience, which included her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, with whom she is expecting her second child.

Lift Me Up peaked at the second position on Billboard's Hot 100 charts.

Born on June 11, 1995, Tems is a native of Lagos, Nigeria. She grew up in a family of musicians. She first caught the limelight in 2018 after releasing her single Mr Rebel and has since produced several tracks including Damages, Crazy Tings, and These Days.

