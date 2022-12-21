Sturniolo Triplets Tour 2023: Cities, dates, guests, and all we know so far

YouTube sensation Sturniolo Triplets (brothers Nick, Matt, and Chris Sturniolo) have announced that they will be going on tour next year and have also revealed the special guests who will be supporting them. The tour will kick off on January 15 in Los Angeles, and will conclude on February 8 in Boston.

As of now, the venues and ticket details for the tour have not yet been announced by the Sturniolo trio. Fortunately, the brothers, through an Instagram story, posted that tickets for their tour will be available from December 22 onwards. Interested readers can check out all the tour dates below.

Two of the special guests announced for their tour include rapper YSB Tril and hip-hop singer Lxst, both of whom will be performing at every show. Yung Pleit will be a special guest rapper supporting the trio when they perform in New York and Boston.

Sturniolo Triplets Tour 2023 dates and cities

January 15 -- Los Angeles

January 16 -- Phoenix

January 19 -- San Antonio

January 21 -- Dallas

January 22 -- Oklahoma City

January 24 -- Kansas City

January 26 -- St. Louis

January 28 -- Chicago

January 29 -- Detroit

January 31 -- Cleveland

February 1 -- Pittsburg

February 2 -- Baltimore

February 5 -- New York

February 6 -- Philadelphia

February 8 -- Boston

Sturniolo Triplets recently hit 3 million subscribers on YouTube

Earlier in September this year, the triplets amassed over three million subscribers on YouTube. The feat came just a few months after the trio hit a million subscribers in April. Upon hitting this milestone, American YouTuber and actress Jules LeBlanc congratulated them in a comment on their Instagram post.

Celebrating their million followers, they appeared on The CUFBOYS Show Podcast and stated that the Cufboys were an inspiration to them in the early days. The trio is equally famous on TikTok, with over four million subscribers on the social media platform.

The brothers are famous for their challenge videos termed as the Triple Tournament video series in which they often compete in games. Furthermore, they're well-known for their entertaining yet grounded car videos, which feature Nick in the backseat, Chris in the passenger seat, and Matt in the driver’s seat. As pointed out by The Central Trend, Nick handles the editing of most videos, while Chris is more involved with engagement.

This includes responding to queries from fans and taking their suggestions into consideration. Matt is seemingly the only brother to drive in these videos, and is generally quieter and more mature. Their YouTube channel features challenges, vlogs, and Q&As amongst other content. The channel was created by Chris, who rose to popularity on TikTok by uploading humorous and lip-sync videos.

Interestingly, the trio boys have teased their own clothing line called shopsturniolo.com. Presently, the website allows fans to sign up and be notified when it finally goes live.

Besides their upcoming clothing line, they also have a website for merchandise, which currently boasts a plethora of products including t-shirts, posters, stickers, and home decor amongst other goods. Additionally, the trio have hired Laura Filipowicz as their manager to assist with professional decisions and help them gain more connections and followers.

