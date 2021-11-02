'Succession' Season 3 Episode 3 review: Did Kendall win the battle after all? (Spoilers)

The third episode of HBO's Succession Season 3 premiered November 1, and it's the chaos everyone was waiting for. The episode is directed by Cathy Yan and written by Ted Cohen and Georgia Pritchett.

Episode 3 of Succession focuses on the aftermath of the betrayal faced by Kendall by his siblings. Although, it didn't bother him as he already had a game plan that he is still willingly following to take down his father and the company. So maybe he never really wanted the CEO status of Waystar Royco?

It's time to dive in and dissect the latest episode of HBO's Succession:

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 3: Recap and review

Recap

Succession's Season 3 Episode 3, The Disruption, picks off from Shioban Roy becoming the President of Domestic Operations at Waystar Royco after siding with her dad instead of Kendall. So little Pinky got what she wanted after all.

This episode of Succession opens with Kendall giving another interview because he would do anything to expose his dad's wrongdoings, even after being advised not to do so. Meanwhile, a stressed Logan wants to know if Kendall will turn up to work, and to find out about it, he sends his favorite kid Shiv to learn about Kendall's next move.

Shiv attends the event where she knows Kendall will be and sneakily asks about his intentions, which of course, he doesn't give away. Kendall goes off partying after the event and broadcasts the comedy show, The Disruption by Sophie Iwobi in front of his party audience to laugh at everything being said about him in the media.

Still from HBO's Succession Season 3 Episode 3: Shiv's speech at Town Hall (Image via HBO)

Kendall finally decides to show up at work, something nobody thought would actually happen, and Logan loses his cool. He tries to keep him out with all his force, especially since it was announcement day for Shiv as the president, but fails to do so.

During Shiv's speech about addressing all the issues and questions going around about Waystar Royco, Kendall blasts Nirvana's 'R*pe Me' throughout the building before escaping and ruining Shiv's moment. This gets Shiv riled up, and she decides to put out a press release stating that her brother is unwell and should be given privacy.

Kendall, on the other hand, decided to go on The Disruption by Sophie Iwobi even after being told not to, but before he could, Shiv's press release takes the world by storm which makes Kendall back out of the interview. At the end of episode 3 of Succession season 3, viewers will see the FBI raiding the headquarters of Waystar Royco., so Kendall really did get what he wanted after all.

Review

This episode of Succession was highly-anticipated since everyone wanted to see Kendall in action, a.k.a causing more stress to his father. Viewers will learn that the media image really matters to Kendall as he always wants to know what the world is thinking about him and his big betrayal.

He plays a game of Good Tweet/Bad Tweet, gives interviews over brunch and watches possibly every channel that mentions his name. Being an experienced media mogul and almost in line for succession of the same, he knows how important image is. But there's also a hidden self-loathing in the abuse that's been flung at him not only by the media but by his family as well.

Still from HBO's Succession Season 3 Episode 3: Kendall's party (Image via HBO)

Perhaps the comedy show is right, he really is a rich white guy who jokingly tries to order up a police raid, ignores a TV show floor manager and of course, can't buy Greg a $40K watch as a gift. But the reality of being a hurt child comes to light when he is seen hiding in the server room after Shiv's open letter goes viral.

The Disruption, the title of this episode of Succession, was all-in-all funny, stressful and exciting. As for Logan Roy, viewers are starting to see more and more of what Logan really is capable of and how much of a manipulative bully he is. It's well known now that none of the Roys trust each other so it's pretty clear that Logan is bound to betray them, especially his precious Pinky, at his convenience, perhaps when the entire Kendall drama is over.

Still from HBO's Succession Season 3 Episode 3: Shiv and Logan Roy (Image via HBO)

What's funny is that Logan and Kendall are very much alike, both hungry for power and not trustworthy, besides the fact that both also have skeletons in their closet that they know cannot get out. But, like always, Kendall loves pushing his dad and he really is dancing with the devil with his recent acts.

Who knows, Logan might just stop caring completely about Kendall as a son and put out the news Kendall has clearly forgotten about. He might not really be in the running for a succession of the family business after all.

Succession's episode 4, Lion in the Meadow, will air next week, November 8, but for now, fans can catch the latest episode on HBO Max.

Edited by R. Elahi