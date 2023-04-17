Succession season 4 episode 4 recap: Who is the new CEO of Waystar?

With this meant to be the final season of the acclaimed HBO show, Succession is not holding anything back in this new season, which has already seen more drama than entire seasons combined. Still, nothing can match up to the shock of the previous episode, which saw the untimely demise of Logan Roy, changing the entire equation of the scenario completely.

Of course, this was bound to affect everything, including the primary plotline where the siblings had teamed up to fight their father. Some new revelations in this episode after Logan's death also shook the foundation of the bitter dynamic that prevailed over the father-son relationship with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), who was sidelined by his father throughout.

The synopsis for the new episode reads:

"As Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson, the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board ahead of the GoJo sale; angling for position, Kendall seeks support from Stewy and Hugo."

Following this episode, Succession will change completely in the coming days, focusing on very different aspects, away from the battle of succession, hopefully.

Succession season 4, episode 4 recap: A death, a honeymoon, and a new Logan Roy

This week's episode opens with the family still processing the sudden death of Logan Roy, a piece of news that shook everyone, including the disgruntled children.

This episode begins by revealing something crucial - Shiv is pregnant. Given the circumstances, this may not necessarily be good news. Kendall heads to Logan's townhouse for a family memorial and runs into Marcia, much to his shock. Marcia reveals that she was in regular contact with Logan.

The board, which Roman claims that his father was going to fire anyway, starts looking for an interim CEO, with Tom quickly putting his name forward (and getting quickly dismissed!).

With some stringent drama unfolding about Waystar, which is getting a bad image and lack of trust after the demise of the media mogul, Conor arrives with his new bride. He declares his plans for a honeymoon tour, which would double up as his promotional campaign for the election.

In Logan's private safe, Frank soon lands on a piece of paper, which is apparently Logan's will. It detailed Logan's final wishes, including his desire for Kendall to take over as the CEO. Gerri points out that it's not legally binding, and the board will decide anyway. It also seems to send confusing signals, with Kendall's name apparently crossed out by pencil.

Of course, this starts an inherent tension between the siblings (Logan must be enjoying from above). Kendall eventually agrees to share the position with Roman but snubs Shiv, much to the younger sister's dismay. This was moments after Tom tried to sweet-talk her after his antics under Logan's protection.

They ultimately decide to bring Shiv in on all the company's big decisions. Still, Kendall and Roman officially become the co-CEOs of the company, ending the battle for Succession.

However, it seems things are still far from over, with Shiv less than happy with the proposition. Moreover, the final scene indicates that Kendall would be like his father in his ruthless behavior, reviving Logan Roy in spirit.

All the episodes of Succession are now streaming on HBO Max.

