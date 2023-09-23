Sullivan's Crossing cast list: Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and others star in new drama series

Canadian drama series, Sullivan's Crossing, is all set to make its US debut on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Adapted from noted author Robyn Carr's critically acclaimed novel series, the show depicts the life of a young neurosurgeon who's mentally drained and exhausted, thanks to her work and the recent legal issues that she's caught up in.

She sets off to her hometown and reconnects with her estranged father. There, she also gets a chance to discover true love.

Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novels by Robyn Carr, "Sullivan's Crossing" follows the journey of neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, whose perfectly planned life is turned upside down after finding herself in unexpected legal troubles.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Needing time to reflect, she temporarily leaves her life in Boston and takes refuge in her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing, a campground in picturesque Nova Scotia that is run by her estranged father, Sully. There, she must deal with her complicated present while she also navigates her painful past. Further complicating matters is a mysterious newcomer whose presence ultimately leads Maggie to question her carefully laid plans.''

The Sullivan's Crossing cast is led by young actress Morgan Kohan, who plays the role of protagonist Maggie. Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Mike Cosentino, and Hilary Martin serve as the show's executive producers.

Sullivan's Crossing cast list: Who stars in the new drama series?

1) Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

Morgan Kohan essays the role of protagonist Maggie Sullivan in The CW's Sullivan's Crossing. Maggie is a young neurosurgeon who's going through a rough phase in her life as her work has taken a mental toll on her and she's trapped in legal troubles. She then goes to her hometown to recharge herself and make some new connections.

Maggie's eventful journey forms the crux of the story, and Kohan promises to deliver a fine performance in the lead role. Her other memorable acting credits include A Romance Wedding, When Hope Calls, and many more.

2) Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

Actor Chad Michael Murray stars as Cal Jones in the new drama series. Cal is a mysterious young woman whom Maggie meets in her hometown. Based on the preview, it seems like the two will eventually get involved romantically.

Chad Michael Murray looks quite brilliant in the trailer and shares wonderful chemistry with his leading co-star. He has previously starred in Dawson's Creek, Riverdale, Agent Carter, and many more.

3) Scott Patterson as Harry 'Sully' Sullivan

Scott Patterson plays the character of Harry Sullivan in Sullivan's Crossing. Harry is Maggie's estranged father with whom she reconnects when she returns to her hometown. Their relationship is one of the show's major focal points.

Scott Patterson is known for his appearances in Alien Nation: Dark Horizon, Gilmore Girls, and The Event.

Apart from Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson, and Chad Michael Murray, the series also features:

Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

Peter Outerbridge as Walter

Lynda Boyd as Phoebe Lancaster

Don't forget to catch Sullivan's Crossing on The CW on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.