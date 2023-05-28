Summer House MV season 1 episode 4: Release date, air time, and plot on Bravo

Summer House MV is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Silas Cooper tries to have a conversation with Bria about inviting her boyfriend, which turns into a confrontation.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Jasmine interrogates Nick about his flirty DMs to the other women; Nick talks to Silas about being controlling; the house welcomes two new roomies; Amir has a breakthrough; Bria moves forward with her plans to have Simon visit."

Tune in on Sunday, May 28, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Summer House MV on Bravo.

Silas and Bria clash in the upcoming episode of Summer House MV season 1

In the upcoming episode of Summer House MV season 1, titled New Roomies, New Beef, the cast has a toga night, but something causes Bria to revert back to her room.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Silas goes to have a conversation with the Summer House MV cast member, but she’s a little hesitant to talk to him in the beginning. When he asks her what’s bothering her, she tells him that she feels like she keeps getting disrespected and put down in the house and expresses her discomfort with the situation.

She asks the cast member whether they care about her relationship and how she feels about her love in regards to her inviting her boyfriend Simon to Martha’s Vineyard. The Summer House MV cast member tries to explain to her that her plans for Simon’s visit are really long and reminds her that they’ve already made an exception with her emotional support animal, Milo, because they love him.

Bria gets frustrated and yells at Silas saying that she can’t f*ck her dog to “get off.” She further comments on Silas’ and Jasmine’s relationship and states that the other cast members can hear them every day.

She adds:

"You can get off and you’re fine."

Silas doesn’t seem too happy with Bria comparing her relationship with Simon to his and Jasmine's, as they’re married, and tells her that she’s “manipulative.” He adds that whatever criticism they have of Simon, she reverts back by calling them racist.

She further questions him about why her boyfriend can’t stay for a week and asks the Summer House MV cast member what the problem is.

He said:

"People have an issue, and we’re going to bring a house vote."

She yells at him, asking who has a problem with Simon coming to visit, and Silas tells her that he can’t reason with her. He continues to call her manipulative as she asks him to get out. She once again brings Jasmine into the conversation, tells him to go control his wife, and adds that everyone agrees with her.

As he walks away, he repeats her line about controlling Jasmine and tells her that he’ll ask her about it. Bria follows him to the stairs while adding that everyone thinks that he’s controlling and that Jasmine likes to have a good time, which he has a problem with.

The camera then pans to Jasmine, who overhears part of the conversation and makes her way to see what the ruckus is about.

Tune in on Sunday, May 28, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Summer House MV on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes