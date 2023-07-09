Supa Team 4 on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Netflix's new African animated series, titled Supa Team 4, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The show explores the lives of four teenagers who're struggling to get through secondary school when a former spy gets them to join a superhero team.

The voice cast features Pamela Nomveta and many others playing major roles. Supa Team 4 is helmed by young writer Malenga Mulendema, and it is the first-ever African animated series from Netflix.

Netflix's Supa Team 4 trailer offers a peek into four girls' hilarious (mis)adventures as superheroes

Netflix released the official trailer for Supa Team 4 on June 29, 2023, offering a glimpse of the numerous important events set to unfold in the new animated series. The trailer opens with the four girls practising their superpowers. They're subsequently hired by an ex-spy for a superhero team, which goes on to change their lives forever.

The trailer briefly depicts several hilarious (mis)adventures that they indulge in. It clearly establishes the premise of the series without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, the trailer maintains a fun and lighthearted tone that fans of family drama or animated series would certainly enjoy.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix:

''Four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to saving the world... even if it’s on a budget. In their journey from school girls tackling homework to undercover superheroes fending off supervillains, they’re transformed from a motley crew of friends into Supa Team 4!''

Apart from that, not many other details about the plot of the series are revealed at this point. Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect a hilarious and charming comedy series perfect for family viewing.

The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, each of which runs for about 22 minutes. Similar to other Netflix shows, all eight episodes are expected to drop on the streaming platform on the same day.

In brief, about Supa Team 4 voice cast

The series stars Pamela Nomvete in the voice cast. Details about the character she's playing are not yet revealed as of now, but based on the trailer, it appears that she plays the role of the spy who hires the four girls for a superhero team.

Pamela sounds quite impressive in the show's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the show. Apart from Supa Team 4, her other acting credits include The Audition, Agent, The Widow, Gangs of London, National Theatre Live: The Comedy of Errors, and many more.

Starring alongside her and voicing key supporting roles are other highly talented actors like John Macmillan, Kimani Arthur, Nancy Sekhokoane, Namisa Mdalose, Zowa Ngira, and many others. The executive producers of the show include Anthony Silverston, Tom van Waveren, Mike Buckland, Edward Galton, and Amy Keating Rogers.

Don't forget to catch all the episodes of Supa Team 4 on Netflix on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3 am ET.

