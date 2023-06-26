Superman & Lois season 3 episode 13 (finale) release date, air time, and more details

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 13 is all set to air on the CW on June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The series centers around the two titular characters trying to lead a normal life. However, they're soon pulled back into fighting crimes as certain evil forces threaten to destroy the city.

The third season has been receiving high praise from viewers and critics, who've highlighted the show's writing, gripping storyline, and performances by the cast, among other things.

The series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the lead roles, along with various others essaying pivotal supporting characters. It is created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 13 will focus on the meteor shower

The official promo for Superman & Lois season 3 episode 13 briefly depicts a number of significant events set to unfold in the much-anticipated season finale.

Titled What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger, the final episode of season 3 is expected to focus on the highly anticipated meteor shower. Elsewhere, Lex Luthor is planning to make a move. A short description of episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower; Lex Luthor makes his move.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Injustice, depicted Clark and Lois getting into a heated argument with Jordan over his reckless behavior.

Meanwhile, Lex Luthor is all set to be released from jail after almost two decades. As things come to a conclusion with the upcoming episode, fans can expect a lot of action and drama in another enthralling hour of television.

Season 3 has received critical acclaim and the show continues to enjoy massive viewership. The show has already been renewed for a season 4, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

More details about Superman & Lois plot and cast

The superhero series explores the complicated lives of the two titular characters as they try to deal with the various challenges pertaining to their work and personal lives. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books' famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever -- dealing with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.''

The description further states:

''Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice.''

Superman & Lois cast is led by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, whose performances define the tone of the show. The supporting cast includes actors like Wolé Parks, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, and many others.

You can watch the finale of Superman & Lois season 3 on The CW on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

