Supersex Season 1 episodes 1 to 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The upcoming Netflix series, Supersex, draws inspiration from the real life of Italian porn star and director Rocco Siffredi. Developed and written by Francesca Manieri, the 7-episode series is produced by Lorenzo Mieli of production studio The Apartment and Matteo Rovere of Groenlandia.

The Supersex series star Siffredi, popularly referred to by his stage name Italian Stallion, is regarded as the most renowned adult performer across the globe. He has starred in more than 1,300 films since 1986. The 59-year-old has been married to Hungarian pornstar Rosa Caracciolo since 1993. The couple has two children, Lorenzo Tano and Leonardo Tano.

All episodes of the series is scheduled to release on March 6, 2024, only on Netflix. The list of episode schedules and information regarding the premiere dates of new episodes of the series are detailed below for the convenience of viewers.

Supersex Season 1: Release date and time schedule explained

Supersex Season 1 is expected to have 7 episodes, releasing together on March 6, 2024, at 3 am ET.

Below is the available release schedule for the series:

Episode Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Episodes 1 to 7 Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday March 6, 2024 12:00 a.m. PT Episodes 1 to 7 Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday March 6, 2024 2:00 a.m. CT Episodes 1 to 7 Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday March 6, 2024 3:00 a.m. ET Episodes 1 to 7 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday March 6, 2024 8:00 a.m. GMT Episodes 1 to 7 Central European Time (CET) Wednesday March 6, 2024 9:00 a.m. CET Episodes 1 to 7 Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday March 6, 2024 1:30 p.m. IST Episodes 1 to 7 Philippine Time (PHT) Wednesday March 6, 2024 4:00 p.m. PHT Episodes 1 to 7 Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Wednesday March 6, 2024 7:30 p.m. ACST

Where to watch Supersex Season 1?

Season 1 of the series will air on Netflix with 7 episodes. Before releasing on the streaming platform, the series made its world premiere at the 74th Berlin Film Festival, which began on February 15, 2024.

What is the plot of Netflix's Supersex?

Netflix trailer for the series is fast-moving and teases Siffredi’s high-octane life, including scenes showing his work as an on-screen performer.

As the trailer opens, a voiceover is heard saying:

“Every power is an enigma. It can give you light. Or throw you into darkness.”

The Netflix show is about the life of adult film star Rocco Siffredi. It takes a deep dive into his journey and offers a close look into his world, following the development of Rocco Tano into the legendary figure that many people may be familiar with. It draws inspiration from Siffredi's real-life experiences.

The series narrates the transformation of Rocco Tano, an ordinary man from Ortona, Italy, into Rocco, a prominent figure in the adult entertainment industry. It covers his family dynamics, experiences with romance, and his eventual entry into the world of adult entertainment.

The official synopsis on Netflix states as follows:

Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world's greatest porn star.

Through an exploration of Rocco Siffredi's life, this series presents an astonishing story. It delves deep into the search for identity, ambition, and fulfillment in the adult entertainment industry.

Who stars in Supersex?

In this story, fans get to see all the ups and downs of Siffredi's life and career, from his small-town beginnings in Italy to becoming a global sensation. Alessandro Borghi does an incredible job playing Rocco Siffredi and captures his vibe.

The main cast of the series is as follows:

Alessandro Borghi as Rocco Siffredi

Jasmine Trinca as Lucia

Adriano Giannini as Tommaso

Saul Nanni as Young Rocco Siffredi

Enrico Borello as Gabriele

Vincenzo Nemolato as Riccardo Schicchi

Gaia Messerklinger as Moana Pozzi

Jade Pedri as Sylvie

Linda Caridi as Tina

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Supersex season 1 as 2024 progresses. The series will be available to stream on March 6, 2024 on Netflix.