Netflix Supersex trailer breakdown: Plot, cast and more 

Netflix dropped the trailer for Supersex, a new series about the adult film star Rocco Siffredi. It will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and then hit Netflix on March 6.

Starring Italian superstar Alessandro Borghi as Rocco Siffredi, the show dives into both the real and fictional parts of Siffredi's life, looking into his family, background, and complicated love life. It is created and written by Francesca Manieri.

Supersex aims to navigate the story of Rocco’s life, from his humble beginnings in Ortona to his iconic status in the world of adult films. With its bold storytelling and powerful performances, Supersex promises to captivate audiences with its portrayal of an enigmatic cultural figure.

Netflix Supersex trailer explores the life of the adult star Rocco Siffredi

The Netflix show is about the life of adult film star Rocco Siffredi. It takes a deep dive into his journey and gives a close-up into his world. The series is inspired by Siffredi's real-life experiences and follows the transformation of Rocco Tano into the legendary figure many may know.

In this story, fans get to see all the ups and downs of Siffredi's life and career, from his small-town beginnings in Italy to becoming a global sensation. Alessandro Borghi does an incredible job playing Rocco Siffredi and captures his vibe.

Alongside Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini, and Saul Nanni bring it to their performances. Directed by Matteo Rovere and created by Francesca Manieri, Supersex is a dive into fame, desire, and what it means to be human.

What is the plot of Netflix's Supersex?

Supersex tells the story of how Rocco Tano, a regular guy from the charming town of Ortona in Italy became Rocco Siffredi, a well-known icon in the adult entertainment world.

The series explores Tano's life which is starting in central Italy. It covers his family dynamics, experiences with romance, and his eventual entry into the world of adult entertainment.

Its official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads:

"Siffredi's family, his origins, his relationship and the context that led him to embark on his path in p****graphy and accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love."

Saul Nanni plays a young Rocco Siffredi (Image via Netflix)

Based on a true story, Supersex is a gripping drama. It delves into the things fame, lust, and relationships can throw at one. Francesca Manieri is the brilliant mind behind the series.

Through an exploration of Rocco Siffredi's life, this series presents an astonishing story. This story delves deep into the search for identity, ambition, and fulfillment in the adult entertainment industry.

The cast of Supersex and the characters they play

Adriano Giannini as Tommaso on the show (Image via Netflix)

The cast brings some fascinating characters to life on Netflix. Alessandro Borghi does a good job as Rocco Siffredi.

Here are the rest of the actors in the series:

Jasmine Trinca as Lucia

Adriano Giannini as Tommaso

Saul Nanni as Young Rocco Siffredi

Enrico Borello as Gabriele

Vincenzo Nemolato as Riccardo Schicchi

Gaia Messerklinger as Moana Pozzi

Jade Pedri as Sylvie

Linda Caridi as Tina

Final thoughts

Alessandro Borghi is playing the role of Rocco Siffredi, as viewers dive into his life and career, experiencing all the ups and downs. This series has a detailed storyline and a cast that will hook audiences all over the world.

Make sure to catch the Netflix premiere on March 6.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE