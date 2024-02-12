'Very painful' - William Catlett on shooting in zero gravity for Constellation from Apple TV+ (Exclusive)

Constellation from Apple TV+ is a show like none other. One that starts out like a science-fiction story and quickly transforms into something quite different- a psychological thriller rooted in conspiracy theories and astronaut PTSD.

Actor William Catlett got to draw from his own life to tell the epic story. But that wasn't his biggest challenge during the Apple TV+ show. Catlett shot in zero gravity, something he describes as 'very painful'.

Speaking to SK POP, the star described how real-life astronaut Scott Kelly helped him through the experience of shooting the Apple TV+ thriller:

"Very painful. You’re on a harness, and wires, and you’re getting bounced around a space station. But meeting Scott Kelly who’s a real astronaut really gave me great insight and foresight into the experience. And being graceful throughout the space station is very important. You know, his experience it really helped out."

Check out our interview with the cast of the Apple TV+ show in video format below, or read on for more:

The Apple TV+ thriller Constellation allowed Catlett to draw from his real-life experiences

Created by Peter Harness and directed by Michelle MacLaren, this Apple TV+ series is not just a science-fiction thriller. Catlett spoke about how it allowed him to explore the gamut of emotion:

"He goes through a series of emotions – love, regret, grief, wanting to please, wanting to be the best at his job. And I can pull that from my own personal life. And I think Peter Harness does a great job of tapping into the human psychology and getting the viewers to look within themselves."

From Severance to Silo, Apple TV + has bestowed a treasure trove of science fiction content to fans worldwide. That said, Catlett mentioned how human the show is, during the course of the interview with SK POP:

"To see these different elements in life and how they play out. It’s almost like a case study on the human experience."

Noomi Rapace plays Jo, an astronaut who survives a disaster in space and returns in a heroic manner. And then, she finds that her life has been changed forever. Things are not what they were. Catlett spoke about the experience of shooting with her in a zero gravity environment:

"And being graceful throughout the space station is very important... And just being in there with Noomi and the other astronauts and giving it our best each and every day makes for a great experience."

Constellation from Apple TV+ really pushes the audience's understanding of reality with its theme. Catlett offered his unique take:

"I don’t think you have to be in a different reality to be in a different reality. And what I mean by that is sometimes we have a better version of ourselves in our head than what’s actually walking around. So, those things allow you to tap into your role when you’re in two different forms."

Constellation premieres globally on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 with the first three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 27 on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for our extended coverage of the series, only on SK POP.

