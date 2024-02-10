Avengers: Endgame star James D'Arcy discusses Apple TV+'s upcoming psychological thriller - Constellation (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ has been churning out exemplary science fiction content lately, be it Foundation, Invasion, or Silo. Constellation joins the incredible catalog that fans can access on the popular streaming site, but one distinction sets it apart.

While the show begins as a science-fiction story, it quickly evolves. The storyline makes you question your reality, ask if there is more to the universe than you know, and ponder possibilities galore.

James D'Arcy, star of Avengers: Endgame and Oppenheimer, spoke to SK POP to hype up this Apple TV+ original. He described, at length, the complexity of the plot and the genius of creator Peter Harness in telling the story.

Catch our interview with the cast of Constellation from Apple TV+ in video format below, or read on for more:

Constellation from Apple TV+ - Where all the answers are almost in the audience's grasp

Constellation is too expansive a story to be boxed into a stereotypical genre of television content, feels D'Arcy.

"For me, I thought, what a unique project. Never seen anything, never read anything like it. Almost defies description because it doesn’t adhere to any genre. It starts out and it feels like a sci-fi but then it quickly feels like a thriller but with a conspiracy theory thing. But then at the heart of all of it is this family drama. This complex family drama," D'Arcy said.

He lavished praise on Peter Harness, the English screenwriter, creator, and writer for the Apple TV+ original series. D'Arcy added:

"And so brilliantly executed by Peter Harness. I mean how he came up with all of this and managed to put it in eight episodes, which really felt like it’s in touching distance of understanding. At every moment you’re like I’m nearly…I think…almost, you know just amazing to be a part of something you can genuinely describe as being unique."

The show, scheduled to premiere on February 21, 2024, on Apple TV+, continues until March 27. While James D'Arcy is certainly overwhelmed by the scientific component of the show, he is just as enamored by the human aspect:

"You can have a big, expansive, global sci-fi show like this. But then actually, it’s kind of asking some fairly intimate questions about the nature of being a human being. And I mean, that to me is a pretty exciting thing to watch and very exciting to be involved in as well."

So, naturally, in keeping with the theme of the Apple TV+ original, we had to ask James D'Arcy what his reaction would be if he met his own alternate reality version. His answer should put a smile on your face.

"I think maybe my reaction would be kind of like my reaction when I finished reading episode 8. Which is you know the emoji with the little yellow dude with the exploded head. I think that would probably be my reaction."

Constellation from Apple TV + also stars Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, among others. Stay tuned for continued coverage of the series only on SK POP.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE