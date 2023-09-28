Where were remains of Suzanne Morphew found? CBI confirms identity of Indiana native who went missing three years back

Three years after she disappeared during a bike ride in 2020, the remains of Suzanne Morphew have reportedly been discovered in Saguache County. As per Fox News, Suzanne was last seen on Mother’s Day, i.e., May 10, 2020. The police stated how they have been actively investigating the case since her disappearance, as the case had gained attention when the Colorado woman disappeared.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze also talked about the case and the finding of the remains of Suzanne Morphew, saying:

"While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply. We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne."

The CBI also confirmed that it is not known as to what caused her disappearance and what exactly happened with the Colorado woman. The officials said:

"Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers.”

Suzanne Morphew left behind two teenage daughters and a husband, Barry Morphew, who has reportedly been a prime suspect in the case. However, no arrests have been made since the remains have been found only recently.

CBI claims that the investigators were searching the area on another case when the remains of Suzanne Morphew were discovered

With the CBI confirming that they have finally found the remains of Suzanne Morphew, the officials reportedly claimed that while they were looking and searching the area for some other case, they stumbled upon the remains of the Colorado woman.

Furthermore, as the charges on her husband, Barry, were dropped last year, CBI noted that the investigation is now more intense so as to understand what actually transpired before Suzanne went missing.

After Barry became the top suspect in the disappearance of his wife and was charged with first-degree murder, he filed a lawsuit asking for $15 million as he claimed that he was wrongfully charged. At the same time, as per CBS News, the friends and family of the couple claimed that the two were often arguing about finances. Moreover, Barry reportedly doubted Suzanne Morphew many times and alleged that she had a boyfriend.

As the CBI continued their investigation over three years, they found many pieces of evidence that led them to their suspicions for accusing the husband. One of which was Suzanne reportedly sending a text to Barry on May 6, 2020, just four days before her disappearance.

In the text, she stated how she wanted to end the relationship:

"I'm done I could care less what you're up to and have been for years. We just need to figure this out civilly."

The CBI reportedly found how Barry would react by telling Suzanne Morphew that he would take his life if his wife took any such step. As per CBS News, Suzanne went missing when she was on her bicycle, but the vehicle did not look as if it had crashed since there was not a single dent or blood stain on it.

The CBI is currently investigating the matter further. As of now, the family of the victim has not spoken out yet after the remains were found.