Supreme x BLESS Fall 2023 collaboration: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Supreme x BLESS Fall 2023 collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of contemporary fashion, merging New York's streetwear juggernaut with the creative genius of the Berlin and Paris-based design studio BLESS. It introduces a fresh take on apparel and accessories, resonating with the spirit of innovation that BLESS is renowned for.

BLESS's reputation, carved through its experimental and functional design ethos, comes into play, reinventing everyday items with a unique twist. This has been their signature since Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag launched the brand with a surprising ad in i-D magazine, leading to their first celebrated product, the “N°00 fur wig.”

The Supreme x BLESS Fall 2023 collaboration is launching worldwide. In the US, it drops on November 9 at 11 am EDT, while in Japan and Seoul, it will be available on November 11 at 11 am JST.

Supreme and BLESS Fall 2023 collaboration (Image via Supreme)

The Supreme x BLESS Fall 2023 collaboration is proof of the innovative spirit that both brands embody. Each piece in the collection, from clothes to tech accessories, reflects Supreme and BLESS's devotion to quality and design. Interestingly, BLESS is set to further innovate with the materials from this collaboration for future product lines.

BLESS has a history of over 70 collections and is known for its progressive approach to fashion and design. The present lineup features an array of products such as a Boots, Down Puffer Jacket, Sweatpant Jean, Crewneck, T-Shirt, Skateboard, and even a Mophie® Charging Cable.

Starting with the boots from the Supreme x BLESS Fall 2023 collaboration, they stand as a highlight within the collection, showcasing unique features that are sure to captivate consumers. The boots emphasize BLESS's penchant for using recycled textiles, marrying sustainability with high fashion.

Innovative design is at the core of these boots, incorporating unorthodox craft techniques that elevate them beyond mere footwear.

The brand encourages active engagement from its consumers, reflected in unique offerings such as “BLESS N°06” and “BLESS N°57.” Their collaboration with Supreme weaves together a narrative of artistic experimentation, bringing an exclusive range to the Fall 2023 season.

The price range of the Supreme x BLESS collection includes,

Supreme x BLESS Puffer jackets: $368

Supreme x BLESS hoodie: $298

Supreme x BLESS sweatshirts: $158

Supreme x BLESS beanies: $60

Supreme x BLESS caps: $58

Supreme x BLESS checkered shirts: $148

Supreme x BLESS T-shirts: $54

Supreme x BLESS pants: $138

BLESS's intent to repurpose the collaboration materials for future products adds an exciting prospect for the boots and the collection as a whole.

The Supreme x BLESS Fall 2023 collaboration offers a unique blend of streetwear and avant-garde design, appealing to fans of both brands. In addition, this collaboration stands as a highlight of the Fall 2023 fashion season, bringing together the past and future of both Supreme and BLESS in a harmonious collection that's not to be missed.